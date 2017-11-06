Oilers send Yamamoto back to Spokane

After finishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings last season, the New Jersey Devils have been among the NHL's surprise teams.

After finishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings last season, the New Jersey Devils have been among the NHL's surprise teams.

The Trump administration is siding with professional sports leagues in their opposition to allowing New Jersey to offer sports betting at its casinos and racetracks.

The Trump administration is siding with professional sports leagues in their opposition to allowing New Jersey to offer sports betting at its casinos and racetracks.

Natalie Spooner scored twice to lead Canada to a 5-1 victory over the U.S. in the second game of an Olympic tuneup women's hockey tour.

Natalie Spooner scored twice to lead Canada to a 5-1 victory over the U.S. in the second game of an Olympic tuneup women's hockey tour.

Oscar Dansk got his third win in his third career game, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 to extend the best start ever by an NHL expansion team.

Oscar Dansk got his third win in his third career game, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 to extend the best start ever by an NHL expansion team.

The struggling Arizona Coyotes finally got their first win of the season, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Alex Goligoski's overtime goal after blowing a two-goal lead in the final minute of regulation.

The struggling Arizona Coyotes finally got their first win of the season, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Alex Goligoski's overtime goal after blowing a two-goal lead in the final minute of regulation.

Patrick Marleau is getting ready for his first game ever as a visitor in San Jose.

Patrick Marleau is getting ready for his first game ever as a visitor in San Jose.

South Korea's sleepy skiing destination of Pyeongchang is finally looking like a Winter Olympics host after more than a decade of work, failed bids, and chapters of controversy over venue locations, construction delays and costs.

South Korea's sleepy skiing destination of Pyeongchang is finally looking like a Winter Olympics host after more than a decade of work, failed bids, and chapters of controversy over venue locations, construction...

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has voiced his support for Vladimir Putin ahead of the upcoming Russian presidential elections.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has voiced his support for Vladimir Putin ahead of the upcoming Russian presidential elections.

Maxime Lagace made 24 saves for his first NHL victory in the Vegas Golden Knights' 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Maxime Lagace made 24 saves for his first NHL victory in the Vegas Golden Knights' 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Adding Kyle Turris gives the Predators the center depth to match anyone in the NHL.

Adding Kyle Turris gives the Predators the center depth to match anyone in the NHL.

By Spokane Chiefs

The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs’ next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.

Yamamoto, 19, appeared in nine games with the Oilers, picking up three assists, 21 shots and two penalty minutes. He recorded his first NHL point against the Ottawa Senators on October 14.

The 5-foot-8, 154-pound forward had a stellar preseason with Edmonton, scoring five goals and two assists in six exhibition contests.

A first round pick (22nd overall) by Edmonton in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Yamamoto will return for his fourth season with the Chiefs after a dynamic 2016-17 campaign in which he scored 42 goals and 99 points. The Spokane native has 227 points, including 84 goals, in 190 career WHL games.