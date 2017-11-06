Oilers send Yamamoto back to Spokane

The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs’ next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.More >>
The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs’ next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.More >>
CHENEY, Wash. - A pair of Eastern Washington University football players will not be making the trip to play North Dakota this week for violation of team rules, EWU head coach Aaron Best announced on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 5). The two players are junior quarterback Gage Gubrud and junior linebacker Kurt Calhoun.More >>
CHENEY, Wash. - A pair of Eastern Washington University football players will not be making the trip to play North Dakota this week for violation of team rules, EWU head coach Aaron Best announced on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 5). The two players are junior quarterback Gage Gubrud and junior linebacker Kurt Calhoun.More >>
Cleveland waived the 6’4”, 300-pounder on Sept. 2 and he signed with the 49ers, but was released Oct. 24. Cooper, a Washington State product, totaled 121 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in three years for the Cougars.More >>
Cleveland waived the 6’4”, 300-pounder on Sept. 2 and he signed with the 49ers, but was released Oct. 24. Cooper, a Washington State product, totaled 121 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in three years for the Cougars.More >>
The first leg will take place at BC Place on Sunday, October 29 at 5:30 p.m. PT (ESPN), with the return leg to take place at CenturyLink Field on Thursday, November 2.More >>
The first leg will take place at BC Place on Sunday, October 29 at 5:30 p.m. PT (ESPN), with the return leg to take place at CenturyLink Field on Thursday, November 2.More >>
The seven-time Pro Bowler has 122.5 career sacks, which is third among active players behind Julius Peppers (150.0) and DeMarcus Ware (138.5).More >>
The seven-time Pro Bowler has 122.5 career sacks, which is third among active players behind Julius Peppers (150.0) and DeMarcus Ware (138.5).More >>
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!More >>
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.More >>
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska has hired Washington State athletic director Bill Moos to head its sports program. University officials announced the pick on Sunday, less than four weeks after firing AD Shawn Eichorst.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska has hired Washington State athletic director Bill Moos to head its sports program. University officials announced the pick on Sunday, less than four weeks after firing AD Shawn Eichorst.More >>
The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs’ next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.More >>
The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs’ next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.More >>
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.More >>
The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
Included are three Spokane Chiefs prospects, including Jack Finley (British Columbia), Reed Jacobson (Saskatchewan) and Alex Von Sprecken (Saskatchewan).More >>
Included are three Spokane Chiefs prospects, including Jack Finley (British Columbia), Reed Jacobson (Saskatchewan) and Alex Von Sprecken (Saskatchewan).More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored with less than three seconds left in regulation for a dramatic 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Wednesday night.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored with less than three seconds left in regulation for a dramatic 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Wednesday night.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs have six former players represented on opening night rosters around the NHL on Wednesday night, including 2016-17 team MVP Kailer Yamamoto.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs have six former players represented on opening night rosters around the NHL on Wednesday night, including 2016-17 team MVP Kailer Yamamoto.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs picked up their first loss of the season in their home opener on Saturday night at Spokane Arena, 2-1 to the visiting Kootenay ICE.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs picked up their first loss of the season in their home opener on Saturday night at Spokane Arena, 2-1 to the visiting Kootenay ICE.More >>