WSU receives at-large bid to NCAA Tourney; will visit Central Florida

By WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Heading back to where they belong, the Washington State soccer team is postseason bound after being selected for an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament Monday afternoon. The Cougs are headed back to the postseason for the eighth time in the last 10 years and the third time in the last four. WSU will head across the country to face Central Florida (13-1-3). The game is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at the UCF Soccer Complex.



The Cougs finished the regular season 9-7-3 overall including a big win over No. 2 UCLA, 1-0, on Oct. 19 that handed the Bruins their first loss of the season. The Bruins earned a No. 2 national-seed in the tournament, one of the seven Pac-12 teams to be included in the 2017 tournament field. While the Cougs shutout the Bruins, they also shutout nine other opponents as one of the top defensive teams in the country. WSU and redshirt-junior keeper, Ella Dederick, came up with 10 clean sheets on the year ranking 12th in the nation.



In all, the Cougs faced eight teams in the tournament's field. This year's College Cup will take place at the new Orlando City Soccer Stadium from Dec. 1-3, 2017.