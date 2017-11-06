WSU receives at-large bid to NCAA Tourney; will visit Central Florida

It's déjà vu all over again for the Eastern Washington University women's soccer team as they are headed to take on the No. 2 seeded University of Southern California at the NCAA Division I Soccer Tournament for the second year in a row.More >>
Heading back to where they belong, the Washington State soccer team is postseason bound after being selected for an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament Monday afternoon.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's soccer team was crowned the Big Sky Champions for the second year in a row with a 3-0 win over No. 3 Northern Colorado on Sunday.More >>
Rocky will travel to Dillon next week to take on Montana Western in their final game of the season.More >>
It wasn't pretty, but the Montana Grizzlies showed a lot of heart on Saturday night in Washington-Grizzly Stadium as they beat #8 ranked NAU 17-15.More >>
EWU improves their best record in program history to 15-5-1 overall and will play in the championship game for the second year in a row.More >>
Another Sun Belt game, another nail biter. Idaho football dropped a 24-21 decision Thursday, at Troy. The Vandals (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) have lost their three conference games by a combined 11 points.More >>
Heading back to where they belong, the Washington State soccer team is postseason bound after being selected for an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament Monday afternoon.More >>
Washington State is 7-2 for the second straight season including 4-2 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Cougars entered the week No. 25 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Powell has gone 14-of-17 this season, hitting three from 50-plus yards (52, 52, 56) including a career-long 56-yarder at Arizona.More >>
Washington State Athletics announced the naming of the Gray W Jack Thompson Legends Lounge, inside the Cougar Football Complex.More >>
The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but also had four turnovers.More >>
The Cougars claimed last year's meeting 69-7 in Pullman and have claimed the last two meetings in Tucson, 24-17 in 2013 and 45-42 in 2015.More >>
The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest.More >>
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach talks about his talented freshmen wide receivers, the depth of the Pac-12 in football, and his favorite cities to visit in the conference. Coach Leach also answers a very important Fan Question of the Week: in a real world fight between vikings and pirates, who would win, and why? Also, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review discusses the win over Colorado, what Khalil Tate brings to the table for Arizona, and Luke Falk breaking th...More >>
Washington State is 6-1 for the first time since 2003 and enters the week ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
