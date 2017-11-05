Seniors Lead No. 25 WSU over No. 18 Stanford 24-21 in Crucial Home Finale

Washington State's seniors may have saved their best, if not their most important, performance for last.

Luke Falk led the Cougars on a game-winning, 95-yard drive in the 4th quarter, finding freshman Jamire Calvin for an 11-yard touchdown to gave WSU a late 24-21 lead they wouldn't surrender.

Fellow senior Frankie Luvu, playing in front of his family for the first time, snagged a game-clinching interception as Washington State finished 7-0 at home for the first time ever.

Falk finished 34 of 48 for 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. In the first half, he passed Oregon State's Sean Mannion for the Pac-12's all-time record for passing yards.

With the win, the Cougars (8-2, 5-2) grabbed control of their fate as they look for their first Pac-12 North title.

Washington State visits Utah next Saturday.