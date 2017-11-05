Weber State Hands Eastern Washington 28-20 Home Loss

The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.More >>
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.More >>
The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
Included are three Spokane Chiefs prospects, including Jack Finley (British Columbia), Reed Jacobson (Saskatchewan) and Alex Von Sprecken (Saskatchewan).More >>
Included are three Spokane Chiefs prospects, including Jack Finley (British Columbia), Reed Jacobson (Saskatchewan) and Alex Von Sprecken (Saskatchewan).More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored with less than three seconds left in regulation for a dramatic 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Wednesday night.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored with less than three seconds left in regulation for a dramatic 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Wednesday night.More >>
Rocky will travel to Dillon next week to take on Montana Western in their final game of the season.More >>
Rocky will travel to Dillon next week to take on Montana Western in their final game of the season.More >>
It wasn't pretty, but the Montana Grizzlies showed a lot of heart on Saturday night in Washington-Grizzly Stadium as they beat #8 ranked NAU 17-15.More >>
It wasn't pretty, but the Montana Grizzlies showed a lot of heart on Saturday night in Washington-Grizzly Stadium as they beat #8 ranked NAU 17-15.More >>
EWU improves their best record in program history to 15-5-1 overall and will play in the championship game for the second year in a row.More >>
EWU improves their best record in program history to 15-5-1 overall and will play in the championship game for the second year in a row.More >>
Another Sun Belt game, another nail biter. Idaho football dropped a 24-21 decision Thursday, at Troy. The Vandals (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) have lost their three conference games by a combined 11 points.More >>
Another Sun Belt game, another nail biter. Idaho football dropped a 24-21 decision Thursday, at Troy. The Vandals (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) have lost their three conference games by a combined 11 points.More >>
Washington State is 7-2 for the second straight season including 4-2 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Cougars entered the week No. 25 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Washington State is 7-2 for the second straight season including 4-2 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Cougars entered the week No. 25 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Whitworth earned its third straight win by defeating Pacific 30-20 in Forest Grove, Oregon on Saturday.More >>
Whitworth earned its third straight win by defeating Pacific 30-20 in Forest Grove, Oregon on Saturday.More >>
EWU improves their best record in program history to 15-5-1 overall and will play in the championship game for the second year in a row.More >>
EWU improves their best record in program history to 15-5-1 overall and will play in the championship game for the second year in a row.More >>
Entering the stretch run with three important Big Sky Conference games yet to play, the 11th-ranked Eagles host No. 19/14 Weber State at Roos Field on Saturday.More >>
Entering the stretch run with three important Big Sky Conference games yet to play, the 11th-ranked Eagles host No. 19/14 Weber State at Roos Field on Saturday.More >>
After winning the Big Sky Conference Regular Season Champions, the Eagles earned a first round bye with an automatic bid into the semifinals round in the BSC Tournament.More >>
After winning the Big Sky Conference Regular Season Champions, the Eagles earned a first round bye with an automatic bid into the semifinals round in the BSC Tournament.More >>
She becomes the first player in Big Sky history to earn the award three times (2015, 2016, 2017), the conference announced on Tuesday (Oct. 31).More >>
She becomes the first player in Big Sky history to earn the award three times (2015, 2016, 2017), the conference announced on Tuesday (Oct. 31).More >>
The first game will take place at Burgess-Snow Field in Jacksonville, Ala., on Sept. 14, 2019, followed by a return game two seasons later on Sept. 11, 2021.More >>
The first game will take place at Burgess-Snow Field in Jacksonville, Ala., on Sept. 14, 2019, followed by a return game two seasons later on Sept. 11, 2021.More >>
The Eagle men's basketball team has agreed to play at Portland this Sunday (Oct. 29) in an exhibition game benefitting the American Red Cross Hurricane Maria disaster relief efforts.More >>
The Eagle men's basketball team has agreed to play at Portland this Sunday (Oct. 29) in an exhibition game benefitting the American Red Cross Hurricane Maria disaster relief efforts.More >>
The first quarter seemed to come easy for the No. 8 Eastern Washington University football team. But the last three were excruciating.More >>
The first quarter seemed to come easy for the No. 8 Eastern Washington University football team. But the last three were excruciating.More >>
After a 31-19 home triumph versus Montana State, the Eagles are now 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference standings just ahead of Northern Arizona at 3-0.More >>
After a 31-19 home triumph versus Montana State, the Eagles are now 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference standings just ahead of Northern Arizona at 3-0.More >>