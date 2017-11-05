Weber State Hands Eastern Washington 28-20 Home Loss

by EWU Athletics



In a defensive battle and a nearly turnover-less game, the little things count.



The 11th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team led 7-0 and 14-7 in the first half, but No. 19/14 Weber State scored 14 unanswered points and went on to beat the Eagles 28-20 in an important Big Sky Conference game at Roos Field on Saturday (Nov. 4) in EWU's 91st Homecoming Game.



After a pair of EWU field goals cut Weber State's lead to one with 7:01 to play, the Wildcats went on a time-consuming drive of 4:35 that was capped by a 24-yard touchdown run. Eastern turned the ball over on downs in its next possession, all but sealing EWU's second-straight setback after a five-game winning streak.



"An above good Weber State outfit came to town and we knew it was going to be a dogfight," said Eastern head coach Aaron Best of the evenly-matched contest. "We matched their energy and their effort, and it was a good old-fashioned defensive battle. We couldn't get off the field on defense in the first half - third and fourth down were kind of our nemesis. But we tightened the screws up in the second half."



Although the Eagles were 3-of-3 in scoring in the red zone, they had miscues that resulted in kicking field goals instead of scoring touchdowns, and even had one TD called back because of a penalty. The loss spoiled an impressive defensive performance in which the Eagles held Weber State to 414 yards of offense, with EWU managing only 383.



The Eagles and Wildcats are two of the handful of league teams fighting not only for the league title, but berths in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs which begin on Nov. 25.



"We'll keep building," Best vowed. "It's about getting the sixth win - that's our goal and our mission this next week."