Pirates Beat L&C 48-7 as Kolste Hits 10,000 Yards

by Whitworth Athletics

PORTLAND, Ore. - Ian Kolste threw for 305 yards to lead visiting Whitworth University to a 48-7 win at Lewis & Clark College and also reach 10,000 yards of total offense on Saturday afternoon.



Mason Elms ran 96 yards for a touchdown to set a new school record for a single run from scrimmage as the Pirates won their fourth game in a row to improve to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the NWC.



Lewis & Clark dropped to 2-6, 1-5.



Despite playing on a sprained ankle, Kolste completed 24 of 37 passes for 305 yards to reach 10,209 yards of total offense in his career. Already the school record-holder in that category, he is the first Pirate player to surpass 10,000 career yards. He threw four touchdown passes without an interception and now has 9,860 career passing yards and 80 career TD passes. Kevin Thomas and Michael McKeown caught two touchdowns apiece from Kolste.



Kolste hit Thomas for a 60-yard touchdown pass on Whitworth's third play from scrimmage to give the Bucs a quick 6-0 lead after a two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.



Neither team scored the rest of the first quarter. Whitworth extended the lead to 13-0 when Kolste found McKeown from four yards away just over a minute into the second period to cap a 65-yard drive.



There was a flurry of scoring at the end of the first half. First Kolste lofted a 20-yard touchdown pass to Thomas to finish off an 81-yard drive with 3:57 to go. It took L&C 43 seconds to score its only touchdown of the game when Heisman Hosada hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sawyer May. That score was set up by a 58-yard completion to Dejuou Williams. But Chase Takaki returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to the L&C 45 yard line. Eight plays later Griffin Hare ran in from four yards out to give the Pirates a 27-7 halftime lead.



With Whitworth backed up on its own four yard line after a Pioneer punt to start the third quarter, Elms followed an incomplete pass with his 96-yard run. He broke through the line of scrimmage and then cut left, outracing the L&C defense up the Pioneers' sideline to the endzone. His run broke the old Pirate record of 92 yards, set in 1948 by Vern Tucker against Eastern Washington.



Kolste threw his final touchdown of the game at the end of the third quarter, hitting McKeown from 22 yards away to give the Pirates a 41-7 lead.



Backup quarterback Leif Ericksen ran in from nine yards away late in the game for the final points.



Thomas caught six passes for 141 yards, while McKeown had five receptions for 64 yards. Garrett McKay finished with five grabs for 42 yards. Elms ran for 122 yards on eight attempts, averaging 15.3 yards per run. He led a Whitworth ground game that finished with a season-high 290 yards. Tariq Ellis ran for 80 yards on 10 carries and Hare finished with 49 yards on only four attempts.



Zach Hillman had his best game for the Whitworth defense. He had 12 tackles, including 10 solo stops, and a nine-yard sack. Shai Pulawa returned an interception 48 yards into L&C territory to set up a second half touchdown for the Pirates. Charlie Ball also had a seven-yard sack.



Whitworth outgained L&C 598-342, despite the fact that the Pioneers had an eight-minute edge in time of possession.



Sawyer completed 11 of 18 passes for 157 yards with one TD. Mike Machado was 8 of 14 for 59 yards with an interception in relief. Michael Abraham caught five passes for 15 yards, while Williams finished with four receptions for 111 yards. Eric Hawkins ran for 74 yards on 15 attempts.



The Pirates have now won six in a row against Lewis & Clark, and 18 of the last 19 contests between the teams.



Whitworth will finish off the season at home next Saturday against Willamette.