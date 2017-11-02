Powell named Lou Groza Award semifinalist

Another Sun Belt game, another nail biter. Idaho football dropped a 24-21 decision Thursday, at Troy. The Vandals (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) have lost their three conference games by a combined 11 points.More >>
Washington State is 7-2 for the second straight season including 4-2 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Cougars entered the week No. 25 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Whitworth earned its third straight win by defeating Pacific 30-20 in Forest Grove, Oregon on Saturday.More >>
Powell has gone 14-of-17 this season, hitting three from 50-plus yards (52, 52, 56) including a career-long 56-yarder at Arizona.More >>
Entering the stretch run with three important Big Sky Conference games yet to play, the 11th-ranked Eagles host No. 19/14 Weber State at Roos Field on Saturday.More >>
The Washington football team (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12) opens up a tough November schedule vs. old rival Oregon (5-4, 2-4) in the 110th meeting between the two Northwest foes.More >>
After winning the Big Sky Conference Regular Season Champions, the Eagles earned a first round bye with an automatic bid into the semifinals round in the BSC Tournament.More >>
All four of Idaho's Sun Belt games this season have been one-possession games decided in the final minutes. The Vandals won their conference opener at South Alabama (Sept. 23) in double overtime.More >>
Gonzaga had 500 points in the poll. West Coast Conference foe, Saint Mary's, received 333 points and were ranked No. 22. The Bulldogs and SMC faceoff on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10.More >>
Washington State is 7-2 for the second straight season including 4-2 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Cougars entered the week No. 25 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Powell has gone 14-of-17 this season, hitting three from 50-plus yards (52, 52, 56) including a career-long 56-yarder at Arizona.More >>
Washington State Athletics announced the naming of the Gray W Jack Thompson Legends Lounge, inside the Cougar Football Complex.More >>
The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but also had four turnovers.More >>
The Cougars claimed last year's meeting 69-7 in Pullman and have claimed the last two meetings in Tucson, 24-17 in 2013 and 45-42 in 2015.More >>
The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest.More >>
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach talks about his talented freshmen wide receivers, the depth of the Pac-12 in football, and his favorite cities to visit in the conference. Coach Leach also answers a very important Fan Question of the Week: in a real world fight between vikings and pirates, who would win, and why? Also, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review discusses the win over Colorado, what Khalil Tate brings to the table for Arizona, and Luke Falk breaking th...More >>
Washington State is 6-1 for the first time since 2003 and enters the week ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Members of the men's basketball team will be available to sign autographs following the conclusion of practice. Those in attendance will also hear from fourth-year head coach, Ernie Kent.
