Powell named Lou Groza Award semifinalist

By Washington State Athletics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Washington State kicker Erik Powell was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Thursday.



The Lou Groza Award is given annually to the nation's top collegiate place-kicker. Powell is the first Cougar kicker to earn the recognition since Andrew Furney in 2011.



Powell has gone 14-of-17 this season, hitting three from 50-plus yards (52, 52, 56) including a career-long 56-yarder at Arizona. The redshirt-senior lefty has earned Pac-12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Week twice in 2017, once after hitting three field goals including the go-ahead 32-yarder in the win over No. 5 USC and again the following week after connecting on all four field goal attempts in the win at Oregon. Powell enters the week third in the conference with 14 made field goals while his 78 total points are second-most in the league.



Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 21 and honored at the 26th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Banquet on Dec. 4 in Palm Beach County. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 7.