Huskies prepare for clash with Ducks on Saturday

Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.More >>
This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.More >>
The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.More >>
Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.More >>
Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) on Monday at 6 p.m.More >>
Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.More >>
Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.More >>
Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.More >>
The Zags are 30-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with eight trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.More >>
The Saints will play on Friday at 9:45 versus the winner of Vanguard and Bethel, while Providence will take on MidAmerican Nazarene on Friday at 6:15.More >>
The University of Washington Men's Basketball Team earned a number five seed in the 2018 National Invitational Tournament and will host four-seed Boise State on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.More >>
David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.More >>
Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.More >>
he Washington football program received National Letters of Intent from 18 future student-athletes on the opening day of the first-ever early signing period for NCAA Division I football.
Washington (9-3) matched its entire win total from the 2016-17 season before the end of the non-conference schedule and for a change the Huskies put away an opponent.More >>
The Huskies (10-2) were ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings while the Nittany Lions (10-2) were No. 9.More >>
The Apple Cup remained decorated in purple for the fifth straight year thanks to a thorough domination by Washington.More >>
Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and converted crucial free throws down the stretch as Washington held off Seattle in an 89-84 victory on Friday.More >>
Washington State is 9-2 for the first time since 2003 and is looking for its fifth 10-win season in program history (1997, 2001, 2002, 2003).More >>
Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.More >>
