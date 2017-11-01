Eagles Soccer to take on Portland State in Big Sky Championship Semifinals

By Eastern Washington Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – The Eastern Washington women's soccer team will be taking on No. 4 Portland State in the Big Sky Conference Championship Semifinals Nov. 3 at 1:05 p.m. This marks the first game between the two teams in the tournament. The winner will advance to the championship game on Nov. 5 at noon.

Last Time Out

The Eagles fell 2-1 at Idaho in its last game of the regular season. This marked the first conference loss for the Big Sky Conference Regular Season Champions this season, ending BSC play 8-1-1 overall. EWU finished 14-5-1 overall, and had an unbeaten streak of 11 games, which is the best in program history.

Big Sky Conference Championship

Match Information Dates Nov. 3, 2017 Location Cheney, Wash. Opponents Friday: Portland State Live & Stream Stats PSU: Stats | Stream Twitter @EWUSoccer Match Notes Week 12

After winning the Big Sky Conference Regular Season Champions, the Eagles earned a first round bye with an automatic bid into the semifinals round in the BSC Tournament. The Eagles' home field advantage throughout the tournament should play to their advantage, as they are 9-1-1 on their pitch during this season's campaign.

This marks the fourth appearance for head coach Chad Bodnar as he has compiled a 2-2-1 record so far in the tournament. Overall, the Eagles are 2-7-1 in the tournament and 1-5-0 in the semifinals round.

Last year, Eastern earned the No. 5 seed, but hosted the tournament due to inclement field conditions at No. 1 Idaho. Home field advantage helped propel EWU to its first-ever postseason victory over No. 4 Montana in the quarterfinals. The Eagles then moved on to upset Idaho in the semifinals. In the Championship match, Eastern beat Northern Arizona in penalty kicks to advance to the program's first NCAA Tournament. EWU faced No. 2 USC and fell by a score of 1-3.

All matches will be streamed live on WatchBigSky.com and Pluto TV Channel 234. In addition, Friday's (Nov. 3) semifinals matchups and the Championship match will be broadcast on Eleven Sports.



Admission is complimentary for any college student with a valid school ID. Children 12-years-old and under are also free. Tickets cost $5 on Wednesday and Friday and $8 for the Championship match. Cash only.

All-Conference Honors

The Eagles set a program record with four first-team selections while adding two honorable mention nods from the Big Sky Conference.

A trio of seniors in M'Kenna Hayes, Aimie Inthoulay and Chloe Williams along with junior Jenny Chavez represented Eastern Washington on the All-Big Sky first team. In addition, defenders Grace Klinkenberg and Lexi Klinkenberg were tabbed Honorable Mention. The four All-Big Sky first-team selections by Eastern were the most for one team in the conference.

After a successful season, Williams was also named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year for a remarkable third-straight season, marking the school's first-ever four-time All-Big Sky first team selection and just the third to accomplish the feat in Big Sky history. She is also the first player in conference history to win Offensive MVP three times.

Get to Know Your Eagles

Eastern Washington concluded another record-setting regular season with a program record of 14 wins. The Eagles finished 14-5-1 overall and went 8-1-1 in Big Sky play, falling only to Idaho in the final regular season match. EWU also set program records for the longest consecutive unbeaten streak with 11 matches and nine in Big Sky play. The Eagles have also earned eight shutouts and outscored opponents 23-6 in conference play.

Eastern finished in first place in the conference with 25 points. The Eagles are led by senior Chloe Williams who has tallied 22 points and 10 goals. Behind her is Jenny Chavez with seven goals and 14 points. Aimie Inthoulay leads the team with five assists.

Senior Emily Busselman has been handling most of the netminding duties this season as she has logged 1,330 minutes in goal. She has only allowed 12 goals in 116 shots faced, making 35 saves. Busselman has a save percentage of .681 to go along with her 12-2-1 record, that includes six and a half shutouts.

As a team, the Eagles take 18.1 shots a game, ranking 12th in the nation. The team only allows their opponents to strike an average of 8.7 times in a match.

Big Sky Leaders

Eastern Washington is currently leading the Big Sky in shots (361), points (115), goals (42), goals per game (2.10), assists (31), assists per game (1.55) and corners (132). They are also tied for most shutouts in the league with eight. As a team, they rank in the top-100 nationally in several categories including: corners per game (16th, 6.60), shots per game (12th, 18.1), goals (12th, 42), points (26th, 116), scoring offense (31st, 2.10), shots on goal per game (44th, 7.50), points per game (38th, 5.80), assists per game (67th, 1.60) and assists (37th, 32).

Individually, Chloe Williams is leading the conference in shots with 89 and shots per game with 4.45. The senior also ranks 45th in the nation with 10 goals, 14th in shots per game with 4.45, and 80th in shots on goal per game with 1.65.

Emily Busselman also ranks 83rd in the nation with total shutouts (6.1) and 68th in goals against average (.812).

All-Time Series

The series against Portland State dates back to 1998 with PSU leading the series 12-7-2. Earlier this year on Nov. 13, the Eagles defeated the Vikings 3-0 at home. Head coach Chad Bodnar is currently 2-1-1 against Portland State.

Knowing Your Opponent: Portland State

No. 4 seed Portland State is coming off a 1-0 win over Northern Arizona in the quarterfinal round. PSU is now 9-9-1 overall and finished 5-4-1 in the conference.

Regan Russell scored the lone goal for PSU in its win over NAU. The Vikings took seven shots and held NAU to five.

Portland State is led by senior Katie Forsee who has nine goals and three assists, good for 21 points. PSU averages 13 shots a game while their opponents average 15.



In net for the Vikings is Abbie Faingold who has a .782 save percentage with a 9-9-1 record.

Up Next

Semifinals | Friday Nov. 3

Game 3: No. 2 Montana vs. No. 3 Northern Colorado, 10:05 a.m.

Game 4: No. 1 Eastern Washington vs. No. 4 Portland State, 1:05 p.m.



Finals | Sunday, Nov. 5

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 12:05 p.m.