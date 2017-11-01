Vandals set to play Troy on Thursday

After winning the Big Sky Conference Regular Season Champions, the Eagles earned a first round bye with an automatic bid into the semifinals round in the BSC Tournament.More >>
All four of Idaho's Sun Belt games this season have been one-possession games decided in the final minutes. The Vandals won their conference opener at South Alabama (Sept. 23) in double overtime.More >>
Gonzaga had 500 points in the poll. West Coast Conference foe, Saint Mary's, received 333 points and were ranked No. 22. The Bulldogs and SMC faceoff on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10.More >>
She becomes the first player in Big Sky history to earn the award three times (2015, 2016, 2017), the conference announced on Tuesday (Oct. 31).More >>
Washington State Athletics announced the naming of the Gray W Jack Thompson Legends Lounge, inside the Cougar Football Complex.More >>
Linehan posted season highs in completions, attempts and yards, also matching his season best for touchdowns. He connected with eight different receivers, spreading each of his three touchdowns to a different target.More >>
Check out this week's top plays!More >>
Amies, a senior from Newport Beach, Calif., made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to help the Battlin’ Bears to a 30-27 win over then-No. 11 Montana Tech.More >>
All four of Idaho's Sun Belt games this season have been one-possession games decided in the final minutes. The Vandals won their conference opener at South Alabama (Sept. 23) in double overtime.More >>
Linehan posted season highs in completions, attempts and yards, also matching his season best for touchdowns. He connected with eight different receivers, spreading each of his three touchdowns to a different target.More >>
Matt Linehan connected with eight different receivers on his way to a season-high 360 passing yards and three touchdowns as Idaho defeated ULM 31-23 Saturday.More >>
The Vandals (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) will be looking to snap a three-game slide against the Warhawks (3-4, 3-2 Sun Belt).More >>
The NCAA has granted permission for teams to play three preseason exhibitions, with the stipulation that all proceeds from one are donated to charity.More >>
Petrino's contract is an amendment to his current deal and will run through June 30, 2022. His previous agreement was set to expire Dec. 30, 2020. Petrino will earn a one-year extension if he is not in breach of contract by July 1, 2018.More >>
The Vandals got up, 20-0, early in the third quarter after a Sedrick Thomas interception on the opening play of the half gave Idaho excellent field position. The Mountaineers stormed back, scoring 23 unanswered points.More >>
The Vandals took 10 of a possible 11 first place votes in the coaches' poll, finishing with 117 points. Weber State was second in the voting with one first place vote and 103 pointsMore >>
Sanders led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago. He topped 20 points 16 times in 32 games, including a 40-point outburst to lead the Vandals past Portland State in early February.More >>
