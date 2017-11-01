Gonzaga ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP Poll

Gonzaga had 500 points in the poll. West Coast Conference foe, Saint Mary's, received 333 points and were ranked No. 22. The Bulldogs and SMC faceoff on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10.More >>
Gonzaga had 500 points in the poll. West Coast Conference foe, Saint Mary's, received 333 points and were ranked No. 22. The Bulldogs and SMC faceoff on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10.More >>
She becomes the first player in Big Sky history to earn the award three times (2015, 2016, 2017), the conference announced on Tuesday (Oct. 31).More >>
She becomes the first player in Big Sky history to earn the award three times (2015, 2016, 2017), the conference announced on Tuesday (Oct. 31).More >>
Washington State Athletics announced the naming of the Gray W Jack Thompson Legends Lounge, inside the Cougar Football Complex.More >>
Washington State Athletics announced the naming of the Gray W Jack Thompson Legends Lounge, inside the Cougar Football Complex.More >>
Linehan posted season highs in completions, attempts and yards, also matching his season best for touchdowns. He connected with eight different receivers, spreading each of his three touchdowns to a different target.More >>
Linehan posted season highs in completions, attempts and yards, also matching his season best for touchdowns. He connected with eight different receivers, spreading each of his three touchdowns to a different target.More >>
Check out this week's top plays!More >>
Check out this week's top plays!More >>
Amies, a senior from Newport Beach, Calif., made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to help the Battlin’ Bears to a 30-27 win over then-No. 11 Montana Tech.More >>
Amies, a senior from Newport Beach, Calif., made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to help the Battlin’ Bears to a 30-27 win over then-No. 11 Montana Tech.More >>
The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but also had four turnovers.More >>
The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but also had four turnovers.More >>
Matt Linehan connected with eight different receivers on his way to a season-high 360 passing yards and three touchdowns as Idaho defeated ULM 31-23 Saturday.More >>
Matt Linehan connected with eight different receivers on his way to a season-high 360 passing yards and three touchdowns as Idaho defeated ULM 31-23 Saturday.More >>
Gonzaga had 500 points in the poll. West Coast Conference foe, Saint Mary's, received 333 points and were ranked No. 22. The Bulldogs and SMC faceoff on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10.More >>
Gonzaga had 500 points in the poll. West Coast Conference foe, Saint Mary's, received 333 points and were ranked No. 22. The Bulldogs and SMC faceoff on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10.More >>
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.More >>
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.More >>
The Zags were slated second in the league's preseason poll behind Saint Mary's. GU received 73 points in the poll, with a first place, while the Gaels grabbed eight first place votes and 81 points.More >>
The Zags were slated second in the league's preseason poll behind Saint Mary's. GU received 73 points in the poll, with a first place, while the Gaels grabbed eight first place votes and 81 points.More >>
For the fifth-straight season, the Gonzaga women's basketball team was picked as the West Coast Conference preseason favorite. Laura Stockton and Jill Barta were named to the Preseason All-WCC team.More >>
For the fifth-straight season, the Gonzaga women's basketball team was picked as the West Coast Conference preseason favorite. Laura Stockton and Jill Barta were named to the Preseason All-WCC team.More >>
Norvell Jr. redshirted for the Zags last season and will make his freshman debut in 2017-18.More >>
Norvell Jr. redshirted for the Zags last season and will make his freshman debut in 2017-18.More >>
Fans got their first look at the 2017-18 Zags with festivities on the court, including an intrasquad scrimmage. The Zags played a quartet of four-minute periods, with the second half running clock.More >>
Fans got their first look at the 2017-18 Zags with festivities on the court, including an intrasquad scrimmage. The Zags played a quartet of four-minute periods, with the second half running clock.More >>
The doors will open at 3 pm with season tickets available for pickup on the 63 Court in the Martin Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm. The 2017-18 intro video will be unveiled at 4 pm.More >>
The doors will open at 3 pm with season tickets available for pickup on the 63 Court in the Martin Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm. The 2017-18 intro video will be unveiled at 4 pm.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball will unveil its banner from the Final Four at this year’s Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball will unveil its banner from the Final Four at this year’s Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7.More >>
The non-conference slate features eight games inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags face a potential of five teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.More >>
The non-conference slate features eight games inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags face a potential of five teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.More >>
The Bulldogs will cap the first night of play by facing Belmont at 8 pm on November 23. The Zags and the Bruins have never met in program history.More >>
The Bulldogs will cap the first night of play by facing Belmont at 8 pm on November 23. The Zags and the Bruins have never met in program history.More >>