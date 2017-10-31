Chloe Williams named Big Sky Offensive MVP for third-straight Season

By EWU Athletics

OGDEN, Utah – Senior Chloe Williams can add three-time Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year to her long list of accomplishments throughout her time on the Eastern Washington University soccer team. She becomes the first player in Big Sky history to earn the award three times (2015, 2016, 2017), the conference announced on Tuesday (Oct. 31).

Williams was also one of four Eagles to be named to the All-Big first team. She becomes the school's first-ever four-time All-Big Sky first team selection and just the third to accomplish the feat in Big Sky history.



"I'm extremely happy for Chloe being recognized as the league's MVP for three seasons in a row, that is a very special accomplishment," said head coach Chad Bodnar. "I know all of our group is excited for her and love seeing her garner more accolades. We are hoping she has a big weekend for us."

The Spokane, Wash., native broke virtually every Eastern Washington offensive record during her junior campaign in 2016. This season, she moved on to the Big Sky record books as she is now the all-time leader in career shots (335), goals (42) and points (104) while ranking sixth all-time with 20 assists. She is the first player in BSC history to ever eclipse the 90-point mark and score over 40 goals.

The forward leads the conference with 4.45 shots per game, taking 89 on the year. She ranked tied for second with 10 goals and third with 22 points. Williams took the BSC slate by storm, scoring six goals throughout conference play including three game-winners.

She has scored a goal in eight matches this season, scoring two goals in two separate contests. One of those contests took place at home against Fairleigh Dickinson, when she broke the Big Sky's all-time points record with 89. The previous record was held by Amanda Ellsworth of Idaho State (2011-14) who had 87. Williams went on to score again two minutes later to become the first player to ever total over 90 points in conference history.

Williams scored her 40th career goal at Idaho State on Oct. 20, breaking Ellsworth's record of 39 career goals. After netting both goals in a come-from-behind victory at Weber State, she earned her fifth-career BSC Offensive Player of the Week award.

She is Eastern's all-time leader in goals, assists, points, shots on goal (142) and game-winning goals with 14. This summer, she spent time at the USWNT U-23 Training Camp.

Fresh off a Big Sky Conference regular season title that included a program record 14 wins, the Eastern Washington soccer team is prepping to host the Big Sky Championships this week in Cheney. After clinching the No. 1 seed, EWU earned a first-round bye and will face the No. 4 or 5 seed on Friday in the semifinals, set for 1 p.m. The Eagles compiled an 8-1-1 overall record in conference play this season.

For more information on the Eastern Washington soccer team, follow @EWUSoccer on Twitter.