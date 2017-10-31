New York Jets sign former Cougars DL Xavier Cooper

Cleveland waived the 6’4”, 300-pounder on Sept. 2 and he signed with the 49ers, but was released Oct. 24. Cooper, a Washington State product, totaled 121 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in three years for the Cougars.More >>
Cleveland waived the 6’4”, 300-pounder on Sept. 2 and he signed with the 49ers, but was released Oct. 24. Cooper, a Washington State product, totaled 121 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in three years for the Cougars.More >>
The first leg will take place at BC Place on Sunday, October 29 at 5:30 p.m. PT (ESPN), with the return leg to take place at CenturyLink Field on Thursday, November 2.More >>
The first leg will take place at BC Place on Sunday, October 29 at 5:30 p.m. PT (ESPN), with the return leg to take place at CenturyLink Field on Thursday, November 2.More >>
The seven-time Pro Bowler has 122.5 career sacks, which is third among active players behind Julius Peppers (150.0) and DeMarcus Ware (138.5).More >>
The seven-time Pro Bowler has 122.5 career sacks, which is third among active players behind Julius Peppers (150.0) and DeMarcus Ware (138.5).More >>
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!More >>
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.More >>
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska has hired Washington State athletic director Bill Moos to head its sports program. University officials announced the pick on Sunday, less than four weeks after firing AD Shawn Eichorst.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska has hired Washington State athletic director Bill Moos to head its sports program. University officials announced the pick on Sunday, less than four weeks after firing AD Shawn Eichorst.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.More >>
WATERTOWN - A Watertown mom is going viral for a video she posted after she purchased a “Feisty Pet” toy for her kids, thinking it would be a fun surprise.More >>
WATERTOWN - A Watertown mom is going viral for a video she posted after she purchased a “Feisty Pet” toy for her kids, thinking it would be a fun surprise.More >>