New York Jets sign former Cougars DL Xavier Cooper

By New York Jets

The Jets signed defensive lineman Xavier Cooper and placed rookie tight end Jordan Leggett on injured reserve.



Originally the Browns’ third-round pick in 2015, Cooper has racked up 46 tackles and 2.0 sacks in 32 games. Cleveland waived the 6’4”, 300-pounder on Sept. 2 and he signed with the 49ers, but was released Oct. 24. Cooper, a Washington State product, totaled 121 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in three years for the Cougars.



Leggett has battled a knee injury throughout the season that he suffered in Week 2 of the preseason. In three preseason contests, the Clemson product reeled in five catches for 64 yards. The 6’5”, 258-pound Leggett has been inactive for the majority of the regular season with the knee ailment. The 22-year-old tallied 86 catches for 1,261 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final two years for the Tigers.