Press Pass Pullman: Week Nine

by Lindsay Joy, SWX Anchor/Reporter
This week on Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach talks about what went wrong against Arizona and the challenges of the Cougars upcoming test against Stanford. He also breaks down Pac-12 running backs, his two quarterbacks, and how he got into pirates. In the 'Fan Question of the Week' he talks about his favorite baseball teams in history and explains why he hasn't been watching this exciting World Series. Theo Lawson joins the show to look at the depth of the Pac-12 and how tough the Cougars' final stretch of games looks.

