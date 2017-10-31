Matt Linehan named Sun Belt Offensive Player of Week

By Idaho Athletics

NEW ORLEANS- Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week Monday, after leading an offensive outburst in the Vandals' 31-23 win Saturday, against ULM. Linehan was 28-of-42 for 360 yards and three touchdowns.



Linehan posted season highs in completions, attempts and yards, also matching his season best for touchdowns. He connected with eight different receivers, spreading each of his three touchdowns to a different target. The 360 passing yards are the fourth most in a game in Linehan's career and mark his 13th game with at least 300 yards through the air.



The senior quarterback moved up to No. 3 in Sun Belt history for career passing yards during the game. Linehan now sits at 10,490 yards, also third in Idaho history. He is 207 yards shy of second place and 334 yards away from Doug Nussmeier's all-time record.



The Sun Belt honor marks the second weekly conference award of Linehan's career and the first offensive player of the week award for Idaho this season. Kicker/punter Cade Coffey has been named the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week twice this year.



Linehan was also named to the Davey O'Brien "Great 8" list for the week. He is joined on the list by J.T. Barrett, Riley Ferguson, Baker Mayfield, Steven Montez, Khalil Tate, Clayton Thorson and John Wolford. The Davey O'Brien Quarterback of the Week will be named from this group Tuesday.