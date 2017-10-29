Cougars give up 58 points in loss to Arizona - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Cougars give up 58 points in loss to Arizona

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Washington State moves to 7-2 on the season after the loss Washington State moves to 7-2 on the season after the loss

The No. 15 Washington State Cougars lost 58-37 to the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on Saturday night after giving up 310 rushing yards.

The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but had four turnovers.

On the other side, Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate threw for 275 yards and rushed for 146 yards, while scoring three touchdowns. Redshirt freshman running back J.J. Taylor rushed for 152 yards on 13 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

The Cougars have lost two of their last three games and have fallen to third place in the Pac-12 North standings, behind Washington (7-1,4-1) and Stanford (6-2, 5-1).

Next Up: Washington State will play their final home game of the season on Saturday, Nov. 4 when they host Stanford.

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • Cougars give up 58 points in loss to Arizona

    Cougars give up 58 points in loss to Arizona

    Washington State moves to 7-2 on the season after the lossWashington State moves to 7-2 on the season after the loss

    The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but also had four turnovers.

    More >>

    The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but also had four turnovers.

    More >>

  • Cougars back on road Saturday against Arizona

    Cougars back on road Saturday against Arizona

    Photo: Washington State AthleticsPhoto: Washington State Athletics

    The Cougars claimed last year's meeting 69-7 in Pullman and have claimed the last two meetings in Tucson, 24-17 in 2013 and 45-42 in 2015.

    More >>

    The Cougars claimed last year's meeting 69-7 in Pullman and have claimed the last two meetings in Tucson, 24-17 in 2013 and 45-42 in 2015.

    More >>

  • Cougar basketball to participate in ZZU Mania

    Cougar basketball to participate in ZZU Mania

    ZZU Mania will take place Tuesday at Beasley Coliseium. Photo: WSU AthleticsZZU Mania will take place Tuesday at Beasley Coliseium. Photo: WSU Athletics

    The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest.

    More >>

    The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.