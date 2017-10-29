Cougars give up 58 points in loss to Arizona

Washington State moves to 7-2 on the season after the loss

The No. 15 Washington State Cougars lost 58-37 to the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on Saturday night after giving up 310 rushing yards.

The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but had four turnovers.

On the other side, Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate threw for 275 yards and rushed for 146 yards, while scoring three touchdowns. Redshirt freshman running back J.J. Taylor rushed for 152 yards on 13 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

The Cougars have lost two of their last three games and have fallen to third place in the Pac-12 North standings, behind Washington (7-1,4-1) and Stanford (6-2, 5-1).

Next Up: Washington State will play their final home game of the season on Saturday, Nov. 4 when they host Stanford.