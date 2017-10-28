UW gets 7th win of season after 44-23 victory over UCLA

The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but also had four turnovers.More >>
Matt Linehan connected with eight different receivers on his way to a season-high 360 passing yards and three touchdowns as Idaho defeated ULM 31-23 Saturday.More >>
The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) bounced back from their first loss of the season two weeks ago at Arizona State by running through the worst run defense in the country.More >>
A ten-point swing over a 30-second span at the end of the third quarter proved to be the difference for visiting Whitworth in a 30-20 win at Pacific University.More >>
Whitworth University will make the first of two consecutive trips to the state of Oregon this week with a game at Pacific University in Forest Grove.More >>
The Vandals (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) will be looking to snap a three-game slide against the Warhawks (3-4, 3-2 Sun Belt).More >>
The first game will take place at Burgess-Snow Field in Jacksonville, Ala., on Sept. 14, 2019, followed by a return game two seasons later on Sept. 11, 2021.More >>
The Cougars claimed last year's meeting 69-7 in Pullman and have claimed the last two meetings in Tucson, 24-17 in 2013 and 45-42 in 2015.More >>
UW hasn't allowed 30 points in a game since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl (a 44-31 win over Southern Miss), a span of 21 gamesMore >>
The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) bounced back from their first loss of the season two weeks ago at Arizona State by running through the worst run defense in the country.More >>
UW hasn't allowed 30 points in a game since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl (a 44-31 win over Southern Miss), a span of 21 gamesMore >>
Washington football coach Chris Petersen has been named to the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Both are given annually to the nation's top college coach.More >>
The Huskies enter the game having won nine straight road games and will be playing their third (of only four) conference road games this season.More >>
The Huskies are off to a 5-0 start for the second year in a row, the first time they've started 5-0 in consecutive years since 1991 and 1992.More >>
Jake Browning threw for three touchdowns, Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score and No. 6 Washington broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter to beat Oregon State 42-7 on Saturday night.More >>
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) heads out on the road for a second straight week as the Dawgs travel south to face Northwest rival Oregon State (1-3, 0-1) in Corvallis.More >>
Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10.More >>
Last Dec. in Santa Clara, the Huskies beat the Buffaloes, 41-10, in the title game, in the teams' only meeting of 2016.More >>
Dante Pettis had four touchdowns including an NCAA record-tying eighth punt return touchdowns of his career, and No. 6 Washington finished off the undercard of its schedule with a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday nightMore >>
