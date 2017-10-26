Vandals continue Sun Belt play against ULM

By Idaho Athletics

Idaho vs ULM

Saturday, Oct. 28 | 2:05 p.m. PT

Moscow, Idaho | Kibbie Dome

TV: ESPN3

Radio: Vandal Radio Network / GoVandals.com



THE GAME: Idaho returns home to take on ULM Saturday, at the Kibbie Dome. Kickoff is slated for 2:05 p.m. PT and the game will be streamed on ESPN3. The Vandals (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) will be looking to snap a three-game slide against the Warhawks (3-4, 3-2 Sun Belt).



WATCH LIVE: The game will be available on ESPN3. Trey Bender will handle play-by-play with George Wrighster providing analysis.

Channel Finder

ESPN3 – ESPN.com/Watch or the ESPN App



LISTEN: Dennis Patchin is in his third season as the radio voice of the Vandals. Patchin will call play-by-play alongside Vandal legend Ryan Phillips, who will provide color commentary. The game can be heard on the Vandal Radio Network and online at GoVandals.com. Find stations on the network HERE.



ABOUT ULM: The Warhawks won their first three Sun Belt games, but have dropped the last two against Georgia State and South Alabama. ULM boasts the second-highest scoring offense in the Sun Belt, posting 36.9 points per game. The Warhawks surrender 37.9 points per game, fourth-most in the league.



VANDALS VS WARHAWKS: Idaho is 5-3 all-time against ULM, including wins each of the last two seasons. The Vandals won the first all-time meeting in 1993, a first-round Division I-AA playoff game in Monroe. Idaho advanced to the national semifinals that season.



DADS' WEEKEND: The University of Idaho will celebrate Dads' Weekend Oct. 27-29, inviting all Vandal parents to campus to learn more about the University, Vandal traditions and the Moscow community. The weekend includes numerous events surrounding Saturday's football game. Events include live entertainment, movie screenings, beer tastings, a golf tournament and tailgating opportunities. For details and registration information, visit uidaho.edu/dadsweekend. Every weekend is Dads' Weekend for a few members of the Vandal football program. Head coach Paul Petrino coaches his son, Mason (sophomore). Defensive line coach Luther Elliss is in his first season on staff, joining sons Kaden (junior) and Christian (freshman) on Idaho's roster.



ONE OF A KIND: Junior linebacker Kaden Elliss is establishing himself as one of the best two-way players in the country. Elliss, primarily a linebacker, has also lined up at full back and tight end on a handful of snaps in each of the last six games. Against Missouri (Oct. 21), Elliss became the first player in the country to record a sack and a touchdown reception in the same game.



COFFEY COMING THROUGH: Freshman kicker Cade Coffey has earned Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice and is establishing himself as one of the top kickers and punters in the conference. Coffey is 9-for-11 on field goal attempts this season.. He is among the Sun Belt leaders in punt average (1st; 47.0 yards), field goal percentage (2nd; .818) and field goals per game (3rd; 1.29). His punt average ranks No. 5 nationally.



SUN BELT LEADER: Aaron Duckworth leads the Sun Belt with 626 rushing yards. The last Idaho running back to lead a conference in rushing yards was Joel Thomas in 1996 (Big West).

