Vandals continue Sun Belt play against ULM

Whitworth University will make the first of two consecutive trips to the state of Oregon this week with a game at Pacific University in Forest Grove.More >>
The Vandals (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) will be looking to snap a three-game slide against the Warhawks (3-4, 3-2 Sun Belt).More >>
The first game will take place at Burgess-Snow Field in Jacksonville, Ala., on Sept. 14, 2019, followed by a return game two seasons later on Sept. 11, 2021.More >>
The Cougars claimed last year's meeting 69-7 in Pullman and have claimed the last two meetings in Tucson, 24-17 in 2013 and 45-42 in 2015.More >>
UW hasn't allowed 30 points in a game since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl (a 44-31 win over Southern Miss), a span of 21 gamesMore >>
The Eagle men's basketball team has agreed to play at Portland this Sunday (Oct. 29) in an exhibition game benefitting the American Red Cross Hurricane Maria disaster relief efforts.More >>
The NCAA has granted permission for teams to play three preseason exhibitions, with the stipulation that all proceeds from one are donated to charity.More >>
The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest.More >>
The Vandals (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) will be looking to snap a three-game slide against the Warhawks (3-4, 3-2 Sun Belt).More >>
The NCAA has granted permission for teams to play three preseason exhibitions, with the stipulation that all proceeds from one are donated to charity.More >>
Petrino's contract is an amendment to his current deal and will run through June 30, 2022. His previous agreement was set to expire Dec. 30, 2020. Petrino will earn a one-year extension if he is not in breach of contract by July 1, 2018.More >>
The Vandals got up, 20-0, early in the third quarter after a Sedrick Thomas interception on the opening play of the half gave Idaho excellent field position. The Mountaineers stormed back, scoring 23 unanswered points.More >>
The Vandals took 10 of a possible 11 first place votes in the coaches' poll, finishing with 117 points. Weber State was second in the voting with one first place vote and 103 pointsMore >>
Sanders led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago. He topped 20 points 16 times in 32 games, including a 40-point outburst to lead the Vandals past Portland State in early February.More >>
Idaho has won 9 of its last 13 games and has not suffered back-to-back conference losses since 2015.More >>
Quarterback Matt Linehan finished the game 13-for-28 for 149 yards, while moving into sole possession of first place on Idaho’s all-time completions list.More >>
With its 29-23 double-overtime victory at South Alabama, Idaho started conference play with a win for the first time since 2012.More >>
