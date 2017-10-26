Eagles to play Jacksonville State in home-and-home series

Whitworth University will make the first of two consecutive trips to the state of Oregon this week with a game at Pacific University in Forest Grove.More >>
Whitworth University will make the first of two consecutive trips to the state of Oregon this week with a game at Pacific University in Forest Grove.More >>
The Vandals (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) will be looking to snap a three-game slide against the Warhawks (3-4, 3-2 Sun Belt).More >>
The Vandals (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) will be looking to snap a three-game slide against the Warhawks (3-4, 3-2 Sun Belt).More >>
The first game will take place at Burgess-Snow Field in Jacksonville, Ala., on Sept. 14, 2019, followed by a return game two seasons later on Sept. 11, 2021.More >>
The first game will take place at Burgess-Snow Field in Jacksonville, Ala., on Sept. 14, 2019, followed by a return game two seasons later on Sept. 11, 2021.More >>
The Cougars claimed last year's meeting 69-7 in Pullman and have claimed the last two meetings in Tucson, 24-17 in 2013 and 45-42 in 2015.More >>
The Cougars claimed last year's meeting 69-7 in Pullman and have claimed the last two meetings in Tucson, 24-17 in 2013 and 45-42 in 2015.More >>
UW hasn't allowed 30 points in a game since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl (a 44-31 win over Southern Miss), a span of 21 gamesMore >>
UW hasn't allowed 30 points in a game since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl (a 44-31 win over Southern Miss), a span of 21 gamesMore >>
The Eagle men's basketball team has agreed to play at Portland this Sunday (Oct. 29) in an exhibition game benefitting the American Red Cross Hurricane Maria disaster relief efforts.More >>
The Eagle men's basketball team has agreed to play at Portland this Sunday (Oct. 29) in an exhibition game benefitting the American Red Cross Hurricane Maria disaster relief efforts.More >>
The NCAA has granted permission for teams to play three preseason exhibitions, with the stipulation that all proceeds from one are donated to charity.More >>
The NCAA has granted permission for teams to play three preseason exhibitions, with the stipulation that all proceeds from one are donated to charity.More >>
The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest.More >>
The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest.More >>
The first game will take place at Burgess-Snow Field in Jacksonville, Ala., on Sept. 14, 2019, followed by a return game two seasons later on Sept. 11, 2021.More >>
The first game will take place at Burgess-Snow Field in Jacksonville, Ala., on Sept. 14, 2019, followed by a return game two seasons later on Sept. 11, 2021.More >>
The Eagle men's basketball team has agreed to play at Portland this Sunday (Oct. 29) in an exhibition game benefitting the American Red Cross Hurricane Maria disaster relief efforts.More >>
The Eagle men's basketball team has agreed to play at Portland this Sunday (Oct. 29) in an exhibition game benefitting the American Red Cross Hurricane Maria disaster relief efforts.More >>
The first quarter seemed to come easy for the No. 8 Eastern Washington University football team. But the last three were excruciating.More >>
The first quarter seemed to come easy for the No. 8 Eastern Washington University football team. But the last three were excruciating.More >>
After a 31-19 home triumph versus Montana State, the Eagles are now 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference standings just ahead of Northern Arizona at 3-0.More >>
After a 31-19 home triumph versus Montana State, the Eagles are now 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference standings just ahead of Northern Arizona at 3-0.More >>
After nearly giving away the lead with fumbles on back-to-back possessions, the defense for No. 10/9 Eagles did the same moments later to help preserve a 31-19 EWU victory over Montana State.More >>
After nearly giving away the lead with fumbles on back-to-back possessions, the defense for No. 10/9 Eagles did the same moments later to help preserve a 31-19 EWU victory over Montana State.More >>
The senior was tabbed to the All-Big Sky First Team following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season after averaging 17.5 points per game. During her junior season.More >>
The senior was tabbed to the All-Big Sky First Team following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season after averaging 17.5 points per game. During her junior season.More >>
Last season, the Eagles stayed true to their fourth-place Preseason Coaches Poll prediction, as they racked up their third-consecutive 19-win season with a 19-14 overall record.More >>
Last season, the Eagles stayed true to their fourth-place Preseason Coaches Poll prediction, as they racked up their third-consecutive 19-win season with a 19-14 overall record.More >>
Led by Big Sky Conference Player of the Year candidate Bogdan Bliznyuk, the Eagles feature a team with size throughout their lineup. Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players to the Eagle roster.More >>
Led by Big Sky Conference Player of the Year candidate Bogdan Bliznyuk, the Eagles feature a team with size throughout their lineup. Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players to the Eagle roster.More >>
A two-time co-captain for the Eagles, Bliznyuk was a second-team All-Big Sky and All-District 6 performer last year, and was the league's Freshman of the Year in 2014-15.More >>
A two-time co-captain for the Eagles, Bliznyuk was a second-team All-Big Sky and All-District 6 performer last year, and was the league's Freshman of the Year in 2014-15.More >>