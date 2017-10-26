Sounders to face Vancouver in Western Conference Semifinals

By Seattle Sounders

The Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs picture just became a bit clearer for the Seattle Sounders.

The Vancouver Whitecaps defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 at BC Place on Wednesday night, setting up an all-Cascadia affair in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The first leg will take place at BC Place on Sunday, October 29 at 5:30 p.m. PT (ESPN), with the return leg to take place at CenturyLink Field on Thursday, November 2. Tickets are now on sale for the second leg with the fixture time to be determined.

The upcoming two-leg series will mark the first time the two sides have met in the MLS Cup Playoffs. It will also be the fourth and fifth times the clubs have faced off in 2017. The Sounders fell to the 'Caps 2-1 on April 14 at BC Place, drew 1-1 on August 23 before defeating the Cascadia club 3-0 on September 27.