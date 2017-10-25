Huskies to host UCLA after Bye Week

The Cougars claimed last year's meeting 69-7 in Pullman and have claimed the last two meetings in Tucson, 24-17 in 2013 and 45-42 in 2015.More >>
The Cougars claimed last year's meeting 69-7 in Pullman and have claimed the last two meetings in Tucson, 24-17 in 2013 and 45-42 in 2015.More >>
UW hasn't allowed 30 points in a game since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl (a 44-31 win over Southern Miss), a span of 21 gamesMore >>
UW hasn't allowed 30 points in a game since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl (a 44-31 win over Southern Miss), a span of 21 gamesMore >>
The Eagle men's basketball team has agreed to play at Portland this Sunday (Oct. 29) in an exhibition game benefitting the American Red Cross Hurricane Maria disaster relief efforts.More >>
The Eagle men's basketball team has agreed to play at Portland this Sunday (Oct. 29) in an exhibition game benefitting the American Red Cross Hurricane Maria disaster relief efforts.More >>
The NCAA has granted permission for teams to play three preseason exhibitions, with the stipulation that all proceeds from one are donated to charity.More >>
The NCAA has granted permission for teams to play three preseason exhibitions, with the stipulation that all proceeds from one are donated to charity.More >>
The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest.More >>
The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest.More >>
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach talks about his talented freshmen wide receivers, the depth of the Pac-12 in football, and his favorite cities to visit in the conference. Coach Leach also answers a very important Fan Question of the Week: in a real world fight between vikings and pirates, who would win, and why? Also, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review discusses the win over Colorado, what Khalil Tate brings to the table for Arizona, and Luke Falk breaking th...More >>
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach talks about his talented freshmen wide receivers, the depth of the Pac-12 in football, and his favorite cities to visit in the conference. Coach Leach also answers a very important Fan Question of the Week: in a real world fight between vikings and pirates, who would win, and why? Also, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review discusses the win over Colorado, what Khalil Tate brings to the table for Arizona, and Luke Falk breaking th...More >>
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!More >>
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!More >>
The Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer team used a goal just over 90 seconds into the game to pick up a 1-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field...More >>
The Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer team used a goal just over 90 seconds into the game to pick up a 1-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field...More >>
The seventh-ranked Rocky Mountain College men’s soccer team closed out its home slate of games with a 3-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field.More >>
The seventh-ranked Rocky Mountain College men’s soccer team closed out its home slate of games with a 3-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field.More >>
UW hasn't allowed 30 points in a game since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl (a 44-31 win over Southern Miss), a span of 21 gamesMore >>
UW hasn't allowed 30 points in a game since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl (a 44-31 win over Southern Miss), a span of 21 gamesMore >>
Washington football coach Chris Petersen has been named to the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Both are given annually to the nation's top college coach.More >>
Washington football coach Chris Petersen has been named to the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Both are given annually to the nation's top college coach.More >>
The Huskies enter the game having won nine straight road games and will be playing their third (of only four) conference road games this season.More >>
The Huskies enter the game having won nine straight road games and will be playing their third (of only four) conference road games this season.More >>
The Huskies are off to a 5-0 start for the second year in a row, the first time they've started 5-0 in consecutive years since 1991 and 1992.More >>
The Huskies are off to a 5-0 start for the second year in a row, the first time they've started 5-0 in consecutive years since 1991 and 1992.More >>
Jake Browning threw for three touchdowns, Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score and No. 6 Washington broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter to beat Oregon State 42-7 on Saturday night.More >>
Jake Browning threw for three touchdowns, Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score and No. 6 Washington broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter to beat Oregon State 42-7 on Saturday night.More >>
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) heads out on the road for a second straight week as the Dawgs travel south to face Northwest rival Oregon State (1-3, 0-1) in Corvallis.More >>
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) heads out on the road for a second straight week as the Dawgs travel south to face Northwest rival Oregon State (1-3, 0-1) in Corvallis.More >>
Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10.More >>
Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10.More >>
Last Dec. in Santa Clara, the Huskies beat the Buffaloes, 41-10, in the title game, in the teams' only meeting of 2016.More >>
Last Dec. in Santa Clara, the Huskies beat the Buffaloes, 41-10, in the title game, in the teams' only meeting of 2016.More >>
Dante Pettis had four touchdowns including an NCAA record-tying eighth punt return touchdowns of his career, and No. 6 Washington finished off the undercard of its schedule with a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday nightMore >>
Dante Pettis had four touchdowns including an NCAA record-tying eighth punt return touchdowns of his career, and No. 6 Washington finished off the undercard of its schedule with a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday nightMore >>
The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. gameMore >>
The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. gameMore >>