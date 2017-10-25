Vandals basketball to play Oregon in exhibition Saturday

By Idaho Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. – The Vandals have added another exhibition to their preseason, and it's a big one, as Idaho will head west to take on Oregon on Saturday at 11 a.m. Admission is just a $10 donation to the Red Cross, and can be made via cash or check.



The NCAA has granted permission for teams to play three preseason exhibitions, with the stipulation that all proceeds from one are donated to charity. The Ducks will be donating all proceeds from Saturday's exhibition to the Red Cross to help bring relief to those affected by the wildfires in Oregon.



Idaho has high expectations for the upcoming season, after being picked by the Big Sky Coaches and the media as the preseason favorites. The Vandals return a ton of talent, and boast the second highest scoring senior class in the country.



The Ducks finished last season 33-6, going 16-2 in conference play for a share of the Pac-12 Regular Season Championship. Oregon kept the momentum rolling into March, advancing to the Final Four before falling to eventual NCAA Champion North Carolina, 77-76.



The only way to catch the game will be in person, with doors opening at Matthew Knight Arena at 10 a.m. The teams will play four 10-minute quarters with shortened timeouts and halftime to push the pace of the contest.



The Vandals will play one more exhibition, on Sunday, November 5, against Lewis-Clark State at 4 p.m. in Memorial Gym. That game will serve as the final tune-up before the regular season, beginning on Friday the 10th at defending Mountain West champs Nevada.



Fans can stay up-to-date on all things Idaho men's basketball by following the team on twitter, @VandalHoops. Tickets are on sale for what is shaping up to be an exciting season of Vandal basketball, get yours today at GoVandals.com/Tickets.



For more information on Idaho Athletics, visit GoVandals.com. Fans can also find Idaho on Twitter and Instagram, @Idaho_Vandals, or on Facebook by searching Idaho Vandals.