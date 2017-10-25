Vandals basketball to play Oregon in exhibition Saturday

The NCAA has granted permission for teams to play three preseason exhibitions, with the stipulation that all proceeds from one are donated to charity.More >>
The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest.More >>
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach talks about his talented freshmen wide receivers, the depth of the Pac-12 in football, and his favorite cities to visit in the conference. Coach Leach also answers a very important Fan Question of the Week: in a real world fight between vikings and pirates, who would win, and why? Also, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review discusses the win over Colorado, what Khalil Tate brings to the table for Arizona, and Luke Falk breaking th...More >>
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!More >>
The Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer team used a goal just over 90 seconds into the game to pick up a 1-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field...More >>
The seventh-ranked Rocky Mountain College men’s soccer team closed out its home slate of games with a 3-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field.More >>
The first quarter seemed to come easy for the No. 8 Eastern Washington University football team. But the last three were excruciating.More >>
Montana State made a furious second-half comeback that eventually led to the Bobcats converting on a 27-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Northern Colorado, 27-24, at Nottingham Field on Saturday.More >>
Rocky Mountain compiled just 192 yards of total offense in the game.More >>
The NCAA has granted permission for teams to play three preseason exhibitions, with the stipulation that all proceeds from one are donated to charity.More >>
Petrino's contract is an amendment to his current deal and will run through June 30, 2022. His previous agreement was set to expire Dec. 30, 2020. Petrino will earn a one-year extension if he is not in breach of contract by July 1, 2018.More >>
The Vandals got up, 20-0, early in the third quarter after a Sedrick Thomas interception on the opening play of the half gave Idaho excellent field position. The Mountaineers stormed back, scoring 23 unanswered points.More >>
The Vandals took 10 of a possible 11 first place votes in the coaches' poll, finishing with 117 points. Weber State was second in the voting with one first place vote and 103 pointsMore >>
Sanders led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago. He topped 20 points 16 times in 32 games, including a 40-point outburst to lead the Vandals past Portland State in early February.More >>
Idaho has won 9 of its last 13 games and has not suffered back-to-back conference losses since 2015.More >>
Quarterback Matt Linehan finished the game 13-for-28 for 149 yards, while moving into sole possession of first place on Idaho’s all-time completions list.More >>
With its 29-23 double-overtime victory at South Alabama, Idaho started conference play with a win for the first time since 2012.More >>
Isaiah Saunders came up huge in the second overtime to give Idaho (2-2, 1-0) the 29-23 win over South Alabama (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.More >>
