Seahawks sign DE Dwight Freeney

The Seattle Seahawks have announced they have signed veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney on Tuesday.

Freeney was in Seattle on Tuesday to take a physical and work out for the Seahawks and later tweeted that he had joined the team.

This signing comes days after the Seahawks placed Cliff Avril on injured reserve after he suffered a neck injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

The 14-year veteran recorded three sacks in 15 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season during their run to the Super Bowl. The seven-time Pro Bowler has 122.5 career sacks, which is third among active players behind Julius Peppers (150.0) and DeMarcus Ware (138.5).

The Seahawks return home for a game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 29.