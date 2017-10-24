Cougar basketball to participate in ZZU Mania

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State University men's and women's basketball teams will take part in ZZU Mania, the Cougar Basketball Preseason Rally sponsored by Northern Quest and presented by ZZU CRU, Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Beasley Coliseum. Admission is free and activities will begin at 8:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7:45 p.m.



The event is open to the public and students. All fans must enter through the student tunnel on Stadium Way underneath the walking bridge. The first 300 students will receive a t-shirt.



The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest by the women's team featuring Chanelle Molina and Pinelopi Pavlopoulou; as well as a half-court shot contest with both teams and Butch.



The Crimson Girls will be on hand, as well as a live DJ. Random giveaways will take place throughout the night, including Cougar basketballs, Nike t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, Cougar flags, Nike cups and more.



WSU women will hold host The Master's University in an exhibition game in conjunction with Halloween at WSU, Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Beasley Coliseum. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. The Cougar men will host Saint Martin's in exhibition action, Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum.



Season and single-game tickets, as well as mini plans are on sale for the 2017-18 men's and women's basketball seasons. For the complete schedule, pricing and more ticket options, please visit www.wsucougars.com or call 1-800-Go-Cougs. Please contact the athletic ticket office at athletictickets@wsu.edu with any questions.