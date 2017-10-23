Chiefs open Alberta trip with 6-0 win at Edmonton - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs open Alberta trip with 6-0 win at Edmonton

Photo: Spokane Chiefs Photo: Spokane Chiefs

By Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta. Dawson Weatherill picked up his first career shutout with 22 saves in net as the Chiefs improved their record to 7-5-0-1.

The Chiefs took a 1-0 lead just over 5 minutes into the game as Hudson Elynuik scored his 5th of the season on a Riley Woods feed. Spokane would take a 2-0 advantage at the end of one as Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored a power play goal with 35 seconds left in the period. Elynuik and Ty Smith picked up the assists as the Chiefs out shot the Oil Kings 12-6 in the first.

Anderson-Dolan would score his second of the night 8:01 into the second period on a wrap around to make it 3-0 Spokane. Cedric Chenier picked up his first career point with an assist. Nolan Reid then scored the Chiefs second power play goal of the game from Woods and Filip Kral at 11:38 to give Spokane a 4-0 edge. The goal extended Reid’s goal scoring streak to 3, while Kral’s assist moved his points scoring streak to 5 straight. Elynuik would cap a 3 goal second period with his second of the game on a re-direct of a Ty Smith shot at 18:29 to give the Chiefs a 5-0 lead after two.

Riley Woods would cap the scoring with his 6th goal of the season from Elynuik and Zach Fischer at 3:56 of the third period. Fischer picked up his first point as a Chief in his second game for Spokane. Woods and Elynuik now lead the club in goal scoring with 6. Ty Smith’s two assists gave him a team high 13 on the year. Spokane out shot Edmonton 32-22 on the game, while going 2-4 on the power play and 4-4 on the penalty kill.

Spokane is now 1 point back of second place Tri City, and 3 behind first place Portland in the U.S. Division. The Chiefs will continue their road trip Tuesday night in Calgary against the Hitmen at 6 p.m. PT. Mike Boyle will have the call on 1510 KGA starting with the pre-game show at 5:30 pm.

