Chiefs open Alberta trip with 6-0 win at Edmonton

Away from the stadiums, it's the most hectic place at the Paralympic Games: the repair shop for the disabled athletes' equipment.

(AP Photo/Kim Tong-hyung). In this March 13, 2018, photo, John Spillar, second from left, one of Ottobock's American specialists who previously worked at the Parapan American Games and Invictus Games, works with an unidentified his colleague as Peter F...

Former NHL forward Ilya Kovalchuk says he wants to return to the league this summer and play there for "several more years.".

Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg each scored twice, backup goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots and the Nashville Predators became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, left, makes a stick save of a redirected shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 16, 2018, in De...

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) and right wing David Pastrnak, (88) of the Czech Republic, celebrate with goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, after the Bruins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in an NHL hockey game Sat...

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom, center, is congratulated by Jakub Voracek, left, and Andrew MacDonald after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, March 18,...

Pekka Rinne stopped 35 shots for his eighth shutout of the season and the Nashville Predators set a franchise record by earning a point in their 15th consecutive game with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

By Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta. Dawson Weatherill picked up his first career shutout with 22 saves in net as the Chiefs improved their record to 7-5-0-1.

The Chiefs took a 1-0 lead just over 5 minutes into the game as Hudson Elynuik scored his 5th of the season on a Riley Woods feed. Spokane would take a 2-0 advantage at the end of one as Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored a power play goal with 35 seconds left in the period. Elynuik and Ty Smith picked up the assists as the Chiefs out shot the Oil Kings 12-6 in the first.

Anderson-Dolan would score his second of the night 8:01 into the second period on a wrap around to make it 3-0 Spokane. Cedric Chenier picked up his first career point with an assist. Nolan Reid then scored the Chiefs second power play goal of the game from Woods and Filip Kral at 11:38 to give Spokane a 4-0 edge. The goal extended Reid’s goal scoring streak to 3, while Kral’s assist moved his points scoring streak to 5 straight. Elynuik would cap a 3 goal second period with his second of the game on a re-direct of a Ty Smith shot at 18:29 to give the Chiefs a 5-0 lead after two.

Riley Woods would cap the scoring with his 6th goal of the season from Elynuik and Zach Fischer at 3:56 of the third period. Fischer picked up his first point as a Chief in his second game for Spokane. Woods and Elynuik now lead the club in goal scoring with 6. Ty Smith’s two assists gave him a team high 13 on the year. Spokane out shot Edmonton 32-22 on the game, while going 2-4 on the power play and 4-4 on the penalty kill.

Spokane is now 1 point back of second place Tri City, and 3 behind first place Portland in the U.S. Division. The Chiefs will continue their road trip Tuesday night in Calgary against the Hitmen at 6 p.m. PT. Mike Boyle will have the call on 1510 KGA starting with the pre-game show at 5:30 pm.