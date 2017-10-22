Eastern drops first Big Sky game at Southern Utah 46-28

The Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer team used a goal just over 90 seconds into the game to pick up a 1-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field...More >>
The seventh-ranked Rocky Mountain College men’s soccer team closed out its home slate of games with a 3-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field.More >>
The first quarter seemed to come easy for the No. 8 Eastern Washington University football team. But the last three were excruciating.More >>
Montana State made a furious second-half comeback that eventually led to the Bobcats converting on a 27-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Northern Colorado, 27-24, at Nottingham Field on Saturday.More >>
Rocky Mountain compiled just 192 yards of total offense in the game.More >>
Check out your high school football from week 9, as well as playoff soccer in Class AA!More >>
After a 31-19 home triumph versus Montana State, the Eagles are now 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference standings just ahead of Northern Arizona at 3-0.More >>
Whitworth University returns home to take on its oldest football rival on Saturday when the Pirates host the University of Puget Sound in the Pine Bowl at 1:05 pm. The game televised regionally on SWX and will be heard live in Spokane on KSBN 1230am and on the world wide web at KSBN.net. The radio broadcast will begin at 12:45 pm.More >>
After nearly giving away the lead with fumbles on back-to-back possessions, the defense for No. 10/9 Eagles did the same moments later to help preserve a 31-19 EWU victory over Montana State.More >>
The senior was tabbed to the All-Big Sky First Team following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season after averaging 17.5 points per game. During her junior season.More >>
Last season, the Eagles stayed true to their fourth-place Preseason Coaches Poll prediction, as they racked up their third-consecutive 19-win season with a 19-14 overall record.More >>
Led by Big Sky Conference Player of the Year candidate Bogdan Bliznyuk, the Eagles feature a team with size throughout their lineup. Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players to the Eagle roster.More >>
A two-time co-captain for the Eagles, Bliznyuk was a second-team All-Big Sky and All-District 6 performer last year, and was the league's Freshman of the Year in 2014-15.More >>
Two of the top teams in the Big Sky Conference in recent years pair off this week when the No. 10/9 Eastern Washington University football team hosts Montana State,More >>
The Eastern Washington University football team rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter by scoring 21 points in the period and went on to spoil the upset hopes of UC Davis with a heart-stopping 41-38 victory over the Aggies.
Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.More >>
