Whitworth hits offensive strides; defeats Puget Sound 38-23

The Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer team used a goal just over 90 seconds into the game to pick up a 1-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field...More >>
The seventh-ranked Rocky Mountain College men’s soccer team closed out its home slate of games with a 3-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field.More >>
The first quarter seemed to come easy for the No. 8 Eastern Washington University football team. But the last three were excruciating.More >>
Montana State made a furious second-half comeback that eventually led to the Bobcats converting on a 27-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Northern Colorado, 27-24, at Nottingham Field on Saturday.More >>
Rocky Mountain compiled just 192 yards of total offense in the game.More >>
Check out your high school football from week 9, as well as playoff soccer in Class AA!More >>
After a 31-19 home triumph versus Montana State, the Eagles are now 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference standings just ahead of Northern Arizona at 3-0.More >>
Whitworth University returns home to take on its oldest football rival on Saturday when the Pirates host the University of Puget Sound in the Pine Bowl at 1:05 pm. The game televised regionally on SWX and will be heard live in Spokane on KSBN 1230am and on the world wide web at KSBN.net. The radio broadcast will begin at 12:45 pm.More >>
Whitworth overcame the absence of record-setting QB Ian Kolste with a total team effort to end a two-game losing streak. The Pirates improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the NWC.More >>
A slow start doomed the Pirates in a 43-23 loss to George Fox last Saturday in the Pine Bowl. The Bruins took a 20-0 lead into halftime and withstood Whitworth's efforts in the second half to earn their first win over the Bucs in four tries.More >>
Visiting George Fox jumped to a 20-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 43-23 win over 22nd-ranked Whitworth in a Northwest Conference football game on Saturday afternoon in the Pine Bowl.More >>
Whitworth University will host George Fox University in a Northwest Conference football contest on Saturday at 1:00 pm.More >>
A highly anticipated contest between nationally-ranked NCAA Division III football teams never materialized into a competitive game as Whitworth University could not overcome five turnovers in a 38-9 Northwest Conference football loss at Linfield College on Saturday.More >>
Whitworth University heads to McMinnville, Oregon on Saturday for a Northwest Conference football game against Linfield College. Kick off for the match-up of teams ranked among the NCAA Division III top-25.More >>
The 20th-ranked Pirates built a 43-0 halftime lead while improving to 3-0 with the non-conference victory.More >>
The 20th-ranked Pirates (2-0) are coming off of a 49-10 win over Whittier University in their home opener last Saturday. Saturday will mark the 12th all-time meeting between the two schools.More >>
