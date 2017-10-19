Zags ranked 19th in preseason Coaches' Poll

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.More >>
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.More >>
Washington football coach Chris Petersen has been named to the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Both are given annually to the nation's top college coach.More >>
Washington football coach Chris Petersen has been named to the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Both are given annually to the nation's top college coach.More >>
Petrino's contract is an amendment to his current deal and will run through June 30, 2022. His previous agreement was set to expire Dec. 30, 2020. Petrino will earn a one-year extension if he is not in breach of contract by July 1, 2018.More >>
Petrino's contract is an amendment to his current deal and will run through June 30, 2022. His previous agreement was set to expire Dec. 30, 2020. Petrino will earn a one-year extension if he is not in breach of contract by July 1, 2018.More >>
The Zags were slated second in the league's preseason poll behind Saint Mary's. GU received 73 points in the poll, with a first place, while the Gaels grabbed eight first place votes and 81 points.More >>
The Zags were slated second in the league's preseason poll behind Saint Mary's. GU received 73 points in the poll, with a first place, while the Gaels grabbed eight first place votes and 81 points.More >>
For the fifth-straight season, the Gonzaga women's basketball team was picked as the West Coast Conference preseason favorite. Laura Stockton and Jill Barta were named to the Preseason All-WCC team.More >>
For the fifth-straight season, the Gonzaga women's basketball team was picked as the West Coast Conference preseason favorite. Laura Stockton and Jill Barta were named to the Preseason All-WCC team.More >>
Washington State is 6-1 for the first time since 2003 and enters the week ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Washington State is 6-1 for the first time since 2003 and enters the week ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Members of the men's basketball team will be available to sign autographs following the conclusion of practice. Those in attendance will also hear from fourth-year head coach, Ernie Kent.
Members of the men's basketball team will be available to sign autographs following the conclusion of practice. Those in attendance will also hear from fourth-year head coach, Ernie Kent.
Cracraft ended his career at WSU with 218 receptions (No. 2 in school history behind Gabe Marks), 2,701 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons.More >>
Cracraft ended his career at WSU with 218 receptions (No. 2 in school history behind Gabe Marks), 2,701 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons.More >>
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.More >>
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.More >>
The Zags were slated second in the league's preseason poll behind Saint Mary's. GU received 73 points in the poll, with a first place, while the Gaels grabbed eight first place votes and 81 points.More >>
The Zags were slated second in the league's preseason poll behind Saint Mary's. GU received 73 points in the poll, with a first place, while the Gaels grabbed eight first place votes and 81 points.More >>
For the fifth-straight season, the Gonzaga women's basketball team was picked as the West Coast Conference preseason favorite. Laura Stockton and Jill Barta were named to the Preseason All-WCC team.More >>
For the fifth-straight season, the Gonzaga women's basketball team was picked as the West Coast Conference preseason favorite. Laura Stockton and Jill Barta were named to the Preseason All-WCC team.More >>
Fans got their first look at the 2017-18 Zags with festivities on the court, including an intrasquad scrimmage. The Zags played a quartet of four-minute periods, with the second half running clock.More >>
Fans got their first look at the 2017-18 Zags with festivities on the court, including an intrasquad scrimmage. The Zags played a quartet of four-minute periods, with the second half running clock.More >>
The doors will open at 3 pm with season tickets available for pickup on the 63 Court in the Martin Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm. The 2017-18 intro video will be unveiled at 4 pm.More >>
The doors will open at 3 pm with season tickets available for pickup on the 63 Court in the Martin Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm. The 2017-18 intro video will be unveiled at 4 pm.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball will unveil its banner from the Final Four at this year’s Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball will unveil its banner from the Final Four at this year’s Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7.More >>
The non-conference slate features eight games inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags face a potential of five teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.More >>
The non-conference slate features eight games inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags face a potential of five teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.More >>
The Bulldogs will cap the first night of play by facing Belmont at 8 pm on November 23. The Zags and the Bruins have never met in program history.More >>
The Bulldogs will cap the first night of play by facing Belmont at 8 pm on November 23. The Zags and the Bruins have never met in program history.More >>
The Zags were supposed to play the Huskies in Spokane, but poor air quality made the move to Seattle necessary.More >>
The Zags were supposed to play the Huskies in Spokane, but poor air quality made the move to Seattle necessary.More >>