Zags ranked 19th in preseason Coaches' Poll

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.

Gonzaga ended last season’s historic campaign in the national championship game with a program-best 37-2 record. The Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 19th straight season after claiming their 20th West Coast Conference title.

Gonzaga had 242 points in this year’s preseason poll. West Coast Conference foe, Saint Mary's, received 152 points and were ranked No. 22. The Bulldogs and SMC faceoff on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10.

The Bulldogs meet Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City on Dec. 5. The Wildcats were slated sixth in the poll. Creighton, which comes to Spokane on Dec. 1, received six votes. Gonzaga will play Stanford or Florida in the second round of the PK80 Invitational on Nov. 24 in Portland. Florida was No. 7 in the preseason ranking.

Duke topped the preseason poll with 20 first-place votes. Michigan State followed at No. 2, with Kansas ranked third. Kentucky and Arizona rounded out the top-five.

The Zags were ranked 13th in last year's USA Today preseason coaches' poll, before ending the season at No. 2. Gonzaga opens in the top-20 for the fifth straight year. The Bulldogs received their highest ranking ever in the Preseason Coaches' Poll in 2005-06 at No. 7, with 540 points.

Gonzaga opens the season with an exhibition against The College of Idaho on Nov. 4. The first regular season game is on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., against Texas Southern.