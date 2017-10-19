Chris Petersen named to Bryant, Dodd Award watch lists

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.More >>
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.More >>
Washington football coach Chris Petersen has been named to the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Both are given annually to the nation's top college coach.More >>
Washington football coach Chris Petersen has been named to the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Both are given annually to the nation's top college coach.More >>
Petrino's contract is an amendment to his current deal and will run through June 30, 2022. His previous agreement was set to expire Dec. 30, 2020. Petrino will earn a one-year extension if he is not in breach of contract by July 1, 2018.More >>
Petrino's contract is an amendment to his current deal and will run through June 30, 2022. His previous agreement was set to expire Dec. 30, 2020. Petrino will earn a one-year extension if he is not in breach of contract by July 1, 2018.More >>
The Zags were slated second in the league's preseason poll behind Saint Mary's. GU received 73 points in the poll, with a first place, while the Gaels grabbed eight first place votes and 81 points.More >>
The Zags were slated second in the league's preseason poll behind Saint Mary's. GU received 73 points in the poll, with a first place, while the Gaels grabbed eight first place votes and 81 points.More >>
For the fifth-straight season, the Gonzaga women's basketball team was picked as the West Coast Conference preseason favorite. Laura Stockton and Jill Barta were named to the Preseason All-WCC team.More >>
For the fifth-straight season, the Gonzaga women's basketball team was picked as the West Coast Conference preseason favorite. Laura Stockton and Jill Barta were named to the Preseason All-WCC team.More >>
Norvell Jr. redshirted for the Zags last season and will make his freshman debut in 2017-18.More >>
Norvell Jr. redshirted for the Zags last season and will make his freshman debut in 2017-18.More >>
Washington State is 6-1 for the first time since 2003 and enters the week ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Washington State is 6-1 for the first time since 2003 and enters the week ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Members of the men's basketball team will be available to sign autographs following the conclusion of practice. Those in attendance will also hear from fourth-year head coach, Ernie Kent.
Members of the men's basketball team will be available to sign autographs following the conclusion of practice. Those in attendance will also hear from fourth-year head coach, Ernie Kent.
Cracraft ended his career at WSU with 218 receptions (No. 2 in school history behind Gabe Marks), 2,701 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons.More >>
Cracraft ended his career at WSU with 218 receptions (No. 2 in school history behind Gabe Marks), 2,701 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons.More >>
Washington football coach Chris Petersen has been named to the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Both are given annually to the nation's top college coach.More >>
Washington football coach Chris Petersen has been named to the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Both are given annually to the nation's top college coach.More >>
The Huskies enter the game having won nine straight road games and will be playing their third (of only four) conference road games this season.More >>
The Huskies enter the game having won nine straight road games and will be playing their third (of only four) conference road games this season.More >>
The Huskies are off to a 5-0 start for the second year in a row, the first time they've started 5-0 in consecutive years since 1991 and 1992.More >>
The Huskies are off to a 5-0 start for the second year in a row, the first time they've started 5-0 in consecutive years since 1991 and 1992.More >>
Jake Browning threw for three touchdowns, Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score and No. 6 Washington broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter to beat Oregon State 42-7 on Saturday night.More >>
Jake Browning threw for three touchdowns, Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score and No. 6 Washington broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter to beat Oregon State 42-7 on Saturday night.More >>
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) heads out on the road for a second straight week as the Dawgs travel south to face Northwest rival Oregon State (1-3, 0-1) in Corvallis.More >>
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) heads out on the road for a second straight week as the Dawgs travel south to face Northwest rival Oregon State (1-3, 0-1) in Corvallis.More >>
Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10.More >>
Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10.More >>
Last Dec. in Santa Clara, the Huskies beat the Buffaloes, 41-10, in the title game, in the teams' only meeting of 2016.More >>
Last Dec. in Santa Clara, the Huskies beat the Buffaloes, 41-10, in the title game, in the teams' only meeting of 2016.More >>
Dante Pettis had four touchdowns including an NCAA record-tying eighth punt return touchdowns of his career, and No. 6 Washington finished off the undercard of its schedule with a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday nightMore >>
Dante Pettis had four touchdowns including an NCAA record-tying eighth punt return touchdowns of his career, and No. 6 Washington finished off the undercard of its schedule with a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday nightMore >>
The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. gameMore >>
The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. gameMore >>
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yardsMore >>
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yardsMore >>