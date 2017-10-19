Chris Petersen named to Bryant, Dodd Award watch lists

By Washington Athletics

Washington football coach Chris Petersen has been named to the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Both are given annually to the nation's top college coach.



Petersen, the only two-time winner of the Bryant Award (2005 and 2009), also won the Dodd Trophy in 2010. Twenty coaches were named to each list.



In 2017, Petersen has helped lead the Huskies to a 6-1 start and, currently, the No. 12 ranking in both the AP top 25 and the coaches' poll. Last year, he led the Dawgs to their first Pac-12 Championship since 2000 and a berth in the College Football Playoff.



MORE ON THE DODD TROPHY: The Dodd Trophy, college football's most coveted coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's philosophy.



MORE ON THE BRYANT AWARD: Now in its 32nd year, the award recognizes the country's top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field. The Coach of the Year Award is the only college coaching honor selected after all bowl games are concluded and is voted on by the National Sports Media Association.