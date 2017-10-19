Gonzaga picked to finish 2nd in WCC, Perkins & Williams preseason All-WCC team

By Gonzaga Athletics

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Gonzaga's Josh Perkins and Johnathan Williams were selected to the West Coast Conference Preseason Team Thursday. The team, along with the annual preseason poll, was released at the seventh annual #WCCHoops Tip-Off event at the Orleans Arena.

The WCC Basketball Championships will celebrate its 10-Year Anniversary in Las Vegas in March at the Orleans Arena.

The Zags were slated second in the league's preseason poll behind Saint Mary's. GU received 73 points in the poll, with a first place, while the Gaels grabbed eight first place votes and 81 points. BYU was tabbed third with 62 points. The conference's preseason poll and team were selected by the league's 10 coaches.

Perkins was named to the Preseason All-WCC Team for the second time, while Williams made his debut. The Bulldog duo were staples in the starting lineup last season, including in the national championship game.

In his redshirt sophomore season, Perkins averaged 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He was second on the team with 63 made three-pointers. The Park Hill, Colo. native made nearly 40 percent of his shots from behind-the-arc. He finished in the top-10 in the WCC in assists per game and assists-to-turnover ratio and 13th in three-pointers made.

Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, including 40 percent from behind-the-arc (16-of-40). He blocked 36 shots and made 27 steals in 2016-17. The Memphis, Tenn. native, was named First Team All-West Coast Conference and the Most Outstanding Player on the All-Tournament Team during the NCAA Tournament West Regional in San Jose, Calif.

The Bulldogs have won the last five West Coast Conference regular season and tournament titles. GU beat Saint Mary's in the 2017 WCC Tournament Championships, before advancing to the program's first-ever Final Four berth. The Zags have won or shared 16 of the last 17 conference regular season titles. Gonzaga has also won six of the last seven WCC tournament titles.

Following BYU in the poll, San Francisco received 59 points, while Santa Clara rounded out the top-half of the league with 44 points.

Gonzaga opens the season with an exhibition against The College of Idaho on Nov. 4. The first regular season game is on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., against Texas Southern.

2017-18 WCC Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Team (First Place Vote) Pts. 1. Saint Mary’s (9) 81 2. Gonzaga (1) 73 3. BYU 62 4. San Francisco 59 5. Santa Clara 44 6. San Diego 37 7. Pepperdine 30 8. Pacific 24 9. Portland 21 10. Loyola Marymount 19

2017-18 All-WCC Preseason Men’s Basketball Team