Chiefs edge Warriors in 2-1 win

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1 on Wednesday night at Spokane Arena. Dawson Weatherill made 27 saves in the victory.

Moose Jaw got on the board first at the 7:44 mark of the first period as Tristin Langan collected a rebound and pushed the puck past Weatherill on a third chance opportunity.

The Chiefs bounced right back later in the period, utilizing the man advantage to take a 2-1 lead. On the first, Riley Woods fired a pass from inside the left circle that was deflected up and over the crease to the waiting Hudson Elynuik, who settled and tapped it in for his fourth of the season.

Defenseman Nolan Reid made it 2-1 with 2:25 left in the first with his second goal of the season, firing a wrist shot through a screen to beat Moose Jaw netminder Brody Willms.

Czech defenseman Filip Kral earned assists on both Spokane goals and now has four points (one goal, three assists) in his first three games with the Chiefs.

Both teams shut the door for scoreless second and third periods. Spokane went 2-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Moose Jaw outshot the Chiefs 28 to 26.