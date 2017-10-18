WSU men’s basketball to hold open practice Oct. 21

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State University men's basketball program will hold a practice open to the public, Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon-2 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum.



Members of the men's basketball team will be available to sign autographs following the conclusion of practice. Those in attendance will also hear from fourth-year head coach, Ernie Kent.



Washington State men's basketball returns one starter from the 2016-17 squad in Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention, Malachi Flynn. Fans will get a glimpse of WSU's eight newcomers, as well as the other five returnees.



The Cougars will hold an exhibition game against Saint Martin's, Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum. The season officially begins for WSU, Sunday, Nov. 12, as it hosts Texas Southern at 1 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum.



Season and single-game tickets, as well as mini plans are on sale for the 2017-18 men's basketball season. For the complete schedule, pricing and more ticket options, please visit www.wsucougars.com or call 1-800-Go-Cougs. Please contact the athletic ticket office at athletictickets@wsu.edu with any questions.