Former WSU receiver River Cracraft signs with Denver Broncos

Cracraft ended his career at WSU with 218 receptions (No. 2 in school history behind Gabe Marks), 2,701 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons.More >>
Check out this week's top plays as we approach the end of the football regular season!More >>
Johnson will assume the role of interim director effective Oct. 18 and will continue until a permanent director is named. He will not be a candidate for the permanent position.More >>
Fans got their first look at the 2017-18 Zags with festivities on the court, including an intrasquad scrimmage. The Zags played a quartet of four-minute periods, with the second half running clock.More >>
Whitworth overcame the absence of record-setting QB Ian Kolste with a total team effort to end a two-game losing streak. The Pirates improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the NWC.More >>
The Vandals got up, 20-0, early in the third quarter after a Sedrick Thomas interception on the opening play of the half gave Idaho excellent field position. The Mountaineers stormed back, scoring 23 unanswered points.More >>
After nearly giving away the lead with fumbles on back-to-back possessions, the defense for No. 10/9 Eagles did the same moments later to help preserve a 31-19 EWU victory over Montana State.More >>
In the blink of an eye, Northwest Nazarene University had all the offense it needed to collect a 3-1 victory over Montana State University Billings on Saturday at the NNU Soccer Field.More >>
Johnson will assume the role of interim director effective Oct. 18 and will continue until a permanent director is named. He will not be a candidate for the permanent position.More >>
The Cougars struggled against the Bears on Friday, committing a season-high seven turnovers, five of which were interceptions. Quarterback Luke Falk came into the game throwing just two interceptions all season before Friday's game.More >>
Pac-12 regular-season play begins on Friday, Dec. 29 and culminates March 7-10 with the 2018 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.More >>
Washington State is 6-0 for the first time since starting the 2001 season 7-0.More >>
WSU quarterback Luke Falk threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, moving past former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota for second-most pass touchdowns in Pac-12 history (108); eight shy of record held by Matt Barkley.More >>
Pullman police officers say 18-year-old Zaire Webb and 18-year-old Anthony White Jr. tried to steal $250 worth of merchandise. The two players allegedly went through the Walmart checkout without paying for all their items.More >>
Oregon leads the all-time series 47-40-7 but the Cougars have claimed the last two meetings including a 51-33 victory in Pullman last season.More >>
