Former WSU receiver River Cracraft signs with Denver Broncos - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Former WSU receiver River Cracraft signs with Denver Broncos

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Cracraft gets his shot in the NFL with Denver Broncos.

Former Washington State receiver River Cracraft will get his shot in the NFL after he announced on Twitter that he has signed with the Denver Broncos.

In 2016, Cracraft's senior campaign ended early after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Cal on Nov. 12. Before they injury, Cracraft had proved to be a catalyst for the Cougars, helping lead the team to eight wins and a trip to  the Holiday Bowl.

Cracraft ended his career at WSU with 218 receptions (No. 2 in school history behind Gabe Marks), 2,701 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons. The Cougars star receiver was not picked in May's NFL Draft, as he was still rehabbing from his ACL injury.

Since the NFL Draft, Cracraft has worked out for several teams, including the Patriots, Ravens and Texans, but the Broncos were the first to give him a chance in the NFL.

Denver's next game is Sunday, Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

