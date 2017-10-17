Jaret Anderson-Dolan named to team WHL for Canada-Russia series

Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored shootout goals to lift the St. Louis Blues over the New York Islanders 3-2, the third straight win to start the season for the Blues.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots, Nail Yakupov scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche continued their recent success in Boston with a 4-0 win over the Bruins.

Islanders owner Jon Ledecky said the team will play at Barclays Center through the end of next season, and the 'singular focus' beyond that is for a new arena at Belmont Park.

Ledecky: Islanders focused on getting new arena at Belmont

A tribute to last week's mass shooting victims preceded the Vegas Golden Knights opener against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights are holding their first home opener with a muted celebration nine days after the massacre just down the Las Vegas Strip from their rink.

Golden Knights try to play role in healing Vegas with opener

The Stanley Cup champions will be honored by President Donald Trump at the White House, a visit captain Sidney Crosby and other players say is not about politics.

James Neal scored twice during a thrilling four-goal first period, and the Golden Knights remained unbeaten three games into their inaugural season with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener.

Patric Hornqvist scored a power-play goal and assisted on another in his season debut to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in their first meeting since the playoffs.

The San Antonio Stars are moving to Las Vegas and are being bought by MGM Resorts International the league announced Tuesday.

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan has been named to Team WHL for the upcoming 2017 CIBC Canada-Russia Series, as announced by the WHL, CHL and Hockey Canada on October 17.

Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season. Through eight games played in the current 2017-18 season, Anderson-Dolan has picked up three goals and seven assists for 10 points.

Team WHL will face Team Russia in Game 1 of the 2017 CIBC Canada Russia Series in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Monday, November 6, before continuing on to Swift Current, Sask., for Game 2 on Tuesday, November 7. The Ontario Hockey League will host Games 3 and 4, while the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League will welcome the festivities surrounding Games 5 and 6.

For more, including detailed schedule and ticket information, visit http://chlcanadarussia.ca.

Team WHL Roster:

Forwards

Player Name Hometown DOB WHL Club NHL Draft Anderson-Dolan, Jaret Calgary, Alta. 1999-09-12 Spokane Chiefs LA 2017 (2-41) Benson, Tyler Edmonton, Alta. 1998-03-15 Vancouver Giants EDM 2016 (2-32) Dube, Dillon Cochrane, Alta. 1998-07-20 Kelowna Rockets CGY 2016 (2-56) Glass, Cody Winnipeg, Man. 1999-04-01 Portland Winterhawks VGK 2017 (1-6) Howden, Brett Oakbank, Man. 1998-03-29 Moose Jaw Warriors TB 2016 (1-27) Kaspick, Tanner Brandon, Man. 1998-01-28 Brandon Wheat Kings STL 2016 (4-119) Lewis, Ty Brandon, Man. 1998-03-05 Brandon Wheat Kings COL 2017 (FA) Lind, Kole Shaunavon, Sask. 1998-10-16 Kelowna Rockets VAN 2017 (2-33) Phillips, Matthew Calgary, Alta. 1998-04-06 Victoria Royals CGY 2016 (6-166) Rasmussen, Michael Surrey, B.C. 1999-04-17 Tri-City Americans DET 2017 (1-9) Steel, Sam Sherwood Park, Alta. 1998-02-03 Regina Pats ANA 2016 (1-30) Steenbergen, Tyler Sylvan Lake, Alta. 1998-01-07 Swift Current Broncos ARI 2017 (5-128)

Defencemen

Player Name Hometown DOB WHL Club NHL Draft Bean, Jake Calgary, Alta. 1998-06-09 Calgary Hitmen CAR 2016 (1-13) Cholowski, Dennis Langley, B.C. 1998-02-15 Prince George Cougars DET 2016 (1-20) Clague, Kale Lloydminster, Alta. 1998-06-05 Brandon Wheat Kings LA 2016 (2-51) Foote, Cal Englewood, Col. 1998-12-13 Kelowna Rockets TB 2017 (1-14) Mahura, Josh St. Albert, Alta. 1998-05-05 Regina Pats ANA 2016 (3-85) Quenneville, David Edmonton, Alta. 1998-03-13 Medicine Hat Tigers NYI 2016 (7-200)

Goaltenders

Player Name Hometown DOB WHL Club NHL Draft Hart, Carter Sherwood Park, Alta. 1998-08-13 Everett Silvertips PHI 2016 (2-48) Skinner, Stuart Edmonton, Alta. 1998-11-01 Lethbridge Hurricanes EDM 2017 (3-78)

2017 CIBC Canada Russia Series Schedule:

Game 1 – Monday November 6 at Moose Jaw, SK

Game 2 – Tuesday November 7 at Swift Current, SK

Game 3 – Thursday November 9 at Owen Sound, ON

Game 4 – Monday November 13 at Sudbury, ON

Game 5 – Tuesday November 14 at Charlottetown, PE

Game 6 – Thursday November 16 at Moncton, NB

—

Spokane’s next home game is Wednesday, October 18 against the Moose Jaw Warriors. It will be the second TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night of the season.