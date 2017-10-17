Jaret Anderson-Dolan named to team WHL for Canada-Russia series - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Jaret Anderson-Dolan named to team WHL for Canada-Russia series

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan has been named to Team WHL for the upcoming 2017 CIBC Canada-Russia Series, as announced by the WHL, CHL and Hockey Canada on October 17.

Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season. Through eight games played in the current 2017-18 season, Anderson-Dolan has picked up three goals and seven assists for 10 points.

Team WHL will face Team Russia in Game 1 of the 2017 CIBC Canada Russia Series in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Monday, November 6, before continuing on to Swift Current, Sask., for Game 2 on Tuesday, November 7. The Ontario Hockey League will host Games 3 and 4, while the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League will welcome the festivities surrounding Games 5 and 6.

For more, including detailed schedule and ticket information, visit http://chlcanadarussia.ca.

Team WHL Roster:

Forwards 

Player Name Hometown DOB WHL Club NHL Draft
Anderson-Dolan, Jaret Calgary, Alta. 1999-09-12 Spokane Chiefs LA 2017 (2-41)
Benson, Tyler Edmonton, Alta. 1998-03-15 Vancouver Giants EDM 2016 (2-32)
Dube, Dillon Cochrane, Alta. 1998-07-20 Kelowna Rockets CGY 2016 (2-56)
Glass, Cody Winnipeg, Man. 1999-04-01 Portland Winterhawks VGK 2017 (1-6)
Howden, Brett Oakbank, Man. 1998-03-29 Moose Jaw Warriors TB 2016 (1-27)
Kaspick, Tanner Brandon, Man. 1998-01-28 Brandon Wheat Kings STL 2016 (4-119)
Lewis, Ty Brandon, Man. 1998-03-05 Brandon Wheat Kings COL 2017 (FA)
Lind, Kole Shaunavon, Sask. 1998-10-16 Kelowna Rockets VAN 2017 (2-33)
Phillips, Matthew Calgary, Alta. 1998-04-06 Victoria Royals CGY 2016 (6-166)
Rasmussen, Michael Surrey, B.C. 1999-04-17 Tri-City Americans DET 2017 (1-9)
Steel, Sam Sherwood Park, Alta. 1998-02-03 Regina Pats ANA 2016 (1-30)
Steenbergen, Tyler Sylvan Lake, Alta. 1998-01-07 Swift Current Broncos ARI 2017 (5-128)

 Defencemen

Player Name Hometown DOB WHL Club NHL Draft
Bean, Jake Calgary, Alta. 1998-06-09 Calgary Hitmen CAR 2016 (1-13)
Cholowski, Dennis Langley, B.C. 1998-02-15 Prince George Cougars DET 2016 (1-20)
Clague, Kale Lloydminster, Alta. 1998-06-05 Brandon Wheat Kings LA 2016 (2-51)
Foote, Cal Englewood, Col. 1998-12-13 Kelowna Rockets TB 2017 (1-14)
Mahura, Josh St. Albert, Alta. 1998-05-05 Regina Pats ANA 2016 (3-85)
Quenneville, David Edmonton, Alta. 1998-03-13 Medicine Hat Tigers NYI 2016 (7-200)

Goaltenders

Player Name Hometown DOB WHL Club NHL Draft
Hart, Carter Sherwood Park, Alta. 1998-08-13 Everett Silvertips PHI 2016 (2-48)
Skinner, Stuart Edmonton, Alta. 1998-11-01 Lethbridge Hurricanes EDM 2017 (3-78)

2017 CIBC Canada Russia Series Schedule:

Game 1 – Monday November 6 at Moose Jaw, SK
Game 2 – Tuesday November 7 at Swift Current, SK
Game 3 – Thursday November 9 at Owen Sound, ON
Game 4 – Monday November 13 at Sudbury, ON
Game 5 – Tuesday November 14 at Charlottetown, PE
Game 6 – Thursday November 16 at Moncton, NB

Spokane’s next home game is Wednesday, October 18 against the Moose Jaw Warriors. It will be the second TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night of the season.

