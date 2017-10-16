WSU names John Johnson interim director of athletics

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University President Kirk Schulz today named John Johnson, WSU’s senior associate director of athletics, to serve as interim director of intercollegiate athletics for the university. Johnson will assume the role of interim director effective Oct. 18 and will continue until a permanent director is named. He will not be a candidate for the permanent position.

“John is an outstanding administrator and a fierce advocate for the Washington State University athletics program,” Schulz said. “I couldn’t ask for a better-qualified individual to make sure that Cougar athletics continues to excel as we search for WSU’s next athletic director.”

Prior to joining WSU, Johnson served as athletic director at Eastern Washington University and at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.

Schulz and Johnson will meet with the media on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m. PDT in the Cougar Football Complex Media Room to discuss the future of WSU athletics.

Schulz also announced membership of the athletic director search committee today. The committee will begin its work immediately and will include:

· WSU President Kirk Schulz – Chair

· Jack Thompson – Alumnus, class of 1978; WSU quarterback from 1975 to 1978; Business Development Partner for Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

· June Daugherty – WSU Women’s Basketball Coach

· Gary Schneidmiller – Alumnus, class of 1971; Owner of Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

· Abu Kamara – Chair of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and track and field athlete

· Nancy Swanger – Faculty Athletics Representative, associate dean and director of the WSU School of Hospitality Management, associate professor with the Carson College of Business

· Greg Rankich – Alumnus, class of 1994; Chief Executive Officer and President of Xtreme Consulting Group, Inc.

Members of the public are invited to provide feedback on the next athletic director and the future of the WSU intercollegiate athletics program. The search committee has launched a website <president.wsu.edu/athletic-director> where the public can provide input on the position profile and submit names of individuals who might be qualified.

The Washington State University system consists of five campuses and the online Global Campus along with research centers and extension service offices located across the state. WSU is home to 15 NCAA Division I women’s and men’s athletic teams.