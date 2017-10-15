Nebraska picks Washington State AD to head athletics program - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Nebraska picks Washington State AD to head athletics program

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
LINCOLN, Neb. -

Nebraska has hired Washington State athletic director Bill Moos to head its sports program.

University officials announced the pick on Sunday, less than four weeks after firing AD Shawn Eichorst. Eichorst was let go the day after the Cornhuskers football team lost to Northern Illinois at home. His replacement was named the day after Nebraska was routed in Lincoln by Ohio State.

University chancellor Ronnie Green praised Moos in a statement as a "proven winner." Green says Moos was picked from a field that included several sitting athletic directors from Power Five conference schools.

Moos has been athletic director at Washington State since 2010. The 66-year-old agreed to a five-year contract with a base annual salary of $1 million, plus incentives. His job at Nebraska will start on Oct. 23.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Local Sports from SWXLocal Sports from SWXMore>>

  • Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

  • Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

  • Gonzaga gets #4 seed; Will play #13 UNC Greensboro in first round

    Gonzaga gets #4 seed; Will play #13 UNC Greensboro in first round

    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-03-11 22:59:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year. 

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

  • Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

  • Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

    Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

    Photo: Larry BruntPhoto: Larry Brunt
    Photo: Larry BruntPhoto: Larry Brunt

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.