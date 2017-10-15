Americans stun Chiefs with five goals in third period

Alex Ovechkin scored four goals to become the first player in 100 years with back-to-back hat tricks to open a season, and the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-1.

Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored shootout goals to lift the St. Louis Blues over the New York Islanders 3-2, the third straight win to start the season for the Blues.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots, Nail Yakupov scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche continued their recent success in Boston with a 4-0 win over the Bruins.

Islanders owner Jon Ledecky said the team will play at Barclays Center through the end of next season, and the 'singular focus' beyond that is for a new arena at Belmont Park.

A tribute to last week's mass shooting victims preceded the Vegas Golden Knights opener against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights are holding their first home opener with a muted celebration nine days after the massacre just down the Las Vegas Strip from their rink.

The Stanley Cup champions will be honored by President Donald Trump at the White House, a visit captain Sidney Crosby and other players say is not about politics.

James Neal scored twice during a thrilling four-goal first period, and the Golden Knights remained unbeaten three games into their inaugural season with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener.

Patric Hornqvist scored a power-play goal and assisted on another in his season debut to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in their first meeting since the playoffs.

Spokane, Wash – The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.

An early Tri-City penalty led to the Chiefs striking first on the power play just 1:14 into regulation as Jaret Anderson-Dolan sniped one in from the left side for his third goal of the year.

Newcomer Filip Kral, a defenseman from the Czech Republic signed by the Chiefs last week, added his first Western Hockey League goal later in the first, corralling a loose puck in the high slot and wristing it home.

After a scoreless second period, it looked like the Chiefs had made it 3-0 as Riley McKay fired a shot in from the slot under a minute into play but the goal was waved off after video review due to a hand pass earlier in the play. The Americans took advantage and awoke for a scoring flurry, kicked off by Morgan Geekie’s second goal of the season off an assist from Jordan Topping at the 1:52 mark of the third.

Connor Bouchard potted his second of the year at 3:25 before Geekie struck again, accepting a centering pass from Michael Rasmussen and picking the top-right corner to make it 3-2 Tri-City.

Rasmussen scored one of his own at the 8:01 mark and Sasha Mutala added his first of the season at 10:29 to reach the final score.

The Chiefs were outshot 28-30 on the night. They finished 1-for-3 on the power play and 0-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Spokane’s next home game is Wednesday, October 18 against the Moose Jaw Warriors. It will be the second TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night of the season.