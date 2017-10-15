Americans stun Chiefs with five goals in third period - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Americans stun Chiefs with five goals in third period

by Mike Stefansson, SWX Anchor/Reporter
By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane, Wash – The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.

An early Tri-City penalty led to the Chiefs striking first on the power play just 1:14 into regulation as Jaret Anderson-Dolan sniped one in from the left side for his third goal of the year.

Newcomer Filip Kral, a defenseman from the Czech Republic signed by the Chiefs last week, added his first Western Hockey League goal later in the first, corralling a loose puck in the high slot and wristing it home.

After a scoreless second period, it looked like the Chiefs had made it 3-0 as Riley McKay fired a shot in from the slot under a minute into play but the goal was waved off after video review due to a hand pass earlier in the play. The Americans took advantage and awoke for a scoring flurry, kicked off by Morgan Geekie’s second goal of the season off an assist from Jordan Topping at the 1:52 mark of the third.

Connor Bouchard potted his second of the year at 3:25 before Geekie struck again, accepting a centering pass from Michael Rasmussen and picking the top-right corner to make it 3-2 Tri-City.

Rasmussen scored one of his own at the 8:01 mark and Sasha Mutala added his first of the season at 10:29 to reach the final score.

The Chiefs were outshot 28-30 on the night. They finished 1-for-3 on the power play and 0-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Spokane’s next home game is Wednesday, October 18 against the Moose Jaw Warriors. It will be the second TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night of the season.

