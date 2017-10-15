Americans stun Chiefs with five goals in third period

The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.More >>
The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
Included are three Spokane Chiefs prospects, including Jack Finley (British Columbia), Reed Jacobson (Saskatchewan) and Alex Von Sprecken (Saskatchewan).More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored with less than three seconds left in regulation for a dramatic 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Wednesday night.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs have six former players represented on opening night rosters around the NHL on Wednesday night, including 2016-17 team MVP Kailer Yamamoto.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs picked up their first loss of the season in their home opener on Saturday night at Spokane Arena, 2-1 to the visiting Kootenay ICE.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs came back from a 4-0 deficit – including 5-2 with less than nine minutes left in regulation – to beat the Kootenay ICE in overtime on the road on Friday night, 6-5.More >>
WATERTOWN - A Watertown mom is going viral for a video she posted after she purchased a “Feisty Pet” toy for her kids, thinking it would be a fun surprise.More >>
The United States has been eliminated from 2018 World Cup contention after falling to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1, ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at the World Cup.More >>
Penn State moved up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Washington State and Auburn jumped into the top 10 for the first time this season after six ranked teams lost this past weekend. Alabama and Clemson still hold the top spots.More >>
Former Washington State Cougar lineman Riley Sorenson beat cancer again. If you're not familiar with Sorenson's story, in the span of a year, Sorenson lost both parents at separate times, fought testicular cancer one time before, recovering in time to play his senior season. Sorenson announced in June that his cancer had returned.More >>
(AP) - Alabama's big win over Mississippi didn't keep Clemson from cutting into its lead in The Associated Press college football poll. The defending national champion Tigers more than doubled their number of first-place votes after their 31-17 win over then-No. 12 Virginia Tech.More >>
Defenseman Ty Smith kicked off his NHL draft year with a three-point night, helping Head Coach Dan Lambert earn his first win behind the Spokane bench, as the Chiefs earned a 4-2 win in Prince George.More >>
Larson was the Chiefs’ ninth round (186th overall) pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.More >>
Sottile, 18, appeared in five games for the Chiefs during the 2017 WHL Pre-Season, recording 17 penalty minutes. He played 34 games with the Calgary Mustangs of the AJHL last season, scoring four goals and adding five assists.More >>
