Fan Fest kicks off 2017-18 season for Gonzaga

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga women's basketball team introduced their new players, and let fans get reacquainted with some familiar ones, while putting on a great performance in front of a large crowd at the annual Numerica Fan Fest inside the McCarthey Athletic Center Saturday.

Fans got their first look at the 2017-18 Zags with festivities on the court, including an intrasquad scrimmage. The Zags played a quartet of four-minute periods, with the second half running clock.

Gonzaga fans got their faces painted, collected their 2017-18 posters and schedule cards, and got a chance to get their season ticket packages.. On the court, fans had a chance to play "Knockout" in tandem with Bulldog players, and enjoyed a three-point shooting contest.

Jill Barta was crowned the three-point champion defeating Emma Stach by one in the championship with 15 made threes. Zykera Rice was the winner of the knockout game.

The white team won the scrimmage 37-27, led by 20 points from Barta on six-of-seven shooting, going seven-of-seven from the line. Chandler Smith chipped in seven and Emma Stach scored five. Barta led with six boards and Smith led all players with four assists. For the blue team, Laura Stockton scored nine with Rice adding eight. Rice and freshman Jenn Wirth had four rebounds each.

"It is so fun to get going and being able to be out in front of the fans is a blast," Smith said. "Our guards are so interchangeable, we expect to be a great transition team this year."

The white team built a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, as the game was played fairly even from there.

"I am so excited for my senior season," Stach said. "This is a great group and I am ready to see what we can do."

The Zag faithful had a chance to get autographs from all of the Gonzaga student-athletes after the scrimmage.

Gonzaga begins its season with an exhibition game against Northwest Christian on Nov. 5 inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.