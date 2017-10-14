Vandals come up short against Appalachian State 23-20 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Vandals come up short against Appalachian State 23-20

Vandals had a 17-point lead at halftime, but lost 23-20. Vandals had a 17-point lead at halftime, but lost 23-20.

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Vandals took a 17-point lead into the half but it wasn't enough, as Idaho fell to Appalachian State, 23-20, on Saturday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome.
 
The Vandals got up, 20-0, early in the third quarter after a Sedrick Thomas interception on the opening play of the half gave Idaho excellent field position.  The Mountaineers stormed back, scoring 23 unanswered points.
 
The game was scoreless after the first, but Idaho changed that quickly in the second.  The Vandals scored 17 in the quarter, sparked by Alfonso Onunwor and Joseph Wysocki scores.
 
Aaron Duckworth led the Vandals on the ground with 113 yards.  Onunwor finished the night with six catches for 85 yards and a score.
 
Check back later for more from today's game.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.