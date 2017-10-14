Vandals come up short against Appalachian State 23-20

Fans got their first look at the 2017-18 Zags with festivities on the court, including an intrasquad scrimmage. The Zags played a quartet of four-minute periods, with the second half running clock.More >>
Whitworth overcame the absence of record-setting QB Ian Kolste with a total team effort to end a two-game losing streak. The Pirates improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the NWC.
The Vandals got up, 20-0, early in the third quarter after a Sedrick Thomas interception on the opening play of the half gave Idaho excellent field position. The Mountaineers stormed back, scoring 23 unanswered points.
After nearly giving away the lead with fumbles on back-to-back possessions, the defense for No. 10/9 Eagles did the same moments later to help preserve a 31-19 EWU victory over Montana State.
In the blink of an eye, Northwest Nazarene University had all the offense it needed to collect a 3-1 victory over Montana State University Billings on Saturday at the NNU Soccer Field.
The Rocky Mountain College football team ran for 372 yards as they won at Montana State University-Northern, 52-3, on Saturday afternoon at Blue Pony Stadium.
In the final career home game for senior Jessica Spang, the Montana State University Billings women's soccer team fell 3-0 to Concordia University on a windy Saturday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.
The win came after the Battlin' Bears fell to William Woods on three sets in the morning match.
The Cougars struggled against the Bears on Friday, committing a season-high seven turnovers, five of which were interceptions. Quarterback Luke Falk came into the game throwing just two interceptions all season before Friday's game.
Check out tonight's high school football highlights and scores!
The Vandals got up, 20-0, early in the third quarter after a Sedrick Thomas interception on the opening play of the half gave Idaho excellent field position. The Mountaineers stormed back, scoring 23 unanswered points.
The Vandals took 10 of a possible 11 first place votes in the coaches' poll, finishing with 117 points. Weber State was second in the voting with one first place vote and 103 points
Sanders led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago. He topped 20 points 16 times in 32 games, including a 40-point outburst to lead the Vandals past Portland State in early February.
Idaho has won 9 of its last 13 games and has not suffered back-to-back conference losses since 2015.
Quarterback Matt Linehan finished the game 13-for-28 for 149 yards, while moving into sole possession of first place on Idaho's all-time completions list.
With its 29-23 double-overtime victory at South Alabama, Idaho started conference play with a win for the first time since 2012.
Isaiah Saunders came up huge in the second overtime to give Idaho (2-2, 1-0) the 29-23 win over South Alabama (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.
The Vandals are 35-51-1 all-time in conference openers. They are 1-6 in Sun Belt openers, including a 0-3 record since returning to the league in 2014.
The Vandals took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter after a 39-yard touchdown from Matt Linehan to Alfonso Onunwor.
Idaho will play a game coming off a loss for the first time since Nov. 5, 2016. Last week's loss snapped a six-game winning streak, Idaho's longest streak since 1994.
