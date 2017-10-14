Cougars suffer first loss of season against Cal, 37-3

The Cougars struggled against the Bears on Friday, committing a season-high seven turnovers, five of which were interceptions. Quarterback Luke Falk came into the game throwing just two interceptions all season before Friday's game.More >>
Check out tonight's high school football highlights and scores!More >>
The senior was tabbed to the All-Big Sky First Team following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season after averaging 17.5 points per game. During her junior season.More >>
The Vandals took 10 of a possible 11 first place votes in the coaches' poll, finishing with 117 points. Weber State was second in the voting with one first place vote and 103 pointsMore >>
Last season, the Eagles stayed true to their fourth-place Preseason Coaches Poll prediction, as they racked up their third-consecutive 19-win season with a 19-14 overall record.More >>
Led by Big Sky Conference Player of the Year candidate Bogdan Bliznyuk, the Eagles feature a team with size throughout their lineup. Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players to the Eagle roster.More >>
The doors will open at 3 pm with season tickets available for pickup on the 63 Court in the Martin Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm. The 2017-18 intro video will be unveiled at 4 pm.More >>
Pac-12 regular-season play begins on Friday, Dec. 29 and culminates March 7-10 with the 2018 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.More >>
Sanders led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago. He topped 20 points 16 times in 32 games, including a 40-point outburst to lead the Vandals past Portland State in early February.More >>
A two-time co-captain for the Eagles, Bliznyuk was a second-team All-Big Sky and All-District 6 performer last year, and was the league's Freshman of the Year in 2014-15.More >>
The Cougars struggled against the Bears on Friday, committing a season-high seven turnovers, five of which were interceptions. Quarterback Luke Falk came into the game throwing just two interceptions all season before Friday's game.More >>
Pac-12 regular-season play begins on Friday, Dec. 29 and culminates March 7-10 with the 2018 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.More >>
Washington State is 6-0 for the first time since starting the 2001 season 7-0.More >>
WSU quarterback Luke Falk threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, moving past former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota for second-most pass touchdowns in Pac-12 history (108); eight shy of record held by Matt Barkley.More >>
Pullman police officers say 18-year-old Zaire Webb and 18-year-old Anthony White Jr. tried to steal $250 worth of merchandise. The two players allegedly went through the Walmart checkout without paying for all their items.More >>
Oregon leads the all-time series 47-40-7 but the Cougars have claimed the last two meetings including a 51-33 victory in Pullman last season.More >>
In one of the best Press Pass Pullman episodes of the season, Mike Leach breaks down everything from Oregon's quarterback situation to what was left on the cutting room floor when he appeared on Friday Night Lights. Coach Leach also talks about where Autzen Stadium ranks among the loudest stadiums he's coached in and why you should buy a t-shirt the next time you go to In-N-Out. Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review joins the program to look back on an impressive...More >>
The No. 16 Washington State Cougars beat the No. 5 USC Trojans 30-27, snapping a 15-home-game losing streak against ranked opponents. Quarterback Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.More >>
The trophy will make an appearance in Spokane first from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Wellesley Ave. and then in Pullman from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Harvest Dr.More >>
