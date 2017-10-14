Cougars suffer first loss of season against Cal, 37-3 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Cougars suffer first loss of season against Cal, 37-3

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Photo: Twitter/ @wsucougfb Photo: Twitter/ @wsucougfb

No. 8 Washington State (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) suffered their first loss of the season falling to California (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) 37-3 on Friday Night. This win was the Bears' first win in 14 years against a top 10 team.

The Cougars struggled against the Bears on Friday, committing a season-high seven turnovers, five of which were interceptions.

Quarterback Luke Falk came into the game throwing just two interceptions all season before Friday's game. The Cougars committed three turnovers in the first half and a missed field goal.

Cal was just 1-52-1 against top 10 teams since 1978, with their only win coming against No. 3 Southern California in 2003.

Despite the 33-7 loss, the Cougars generated 337 total yards to Cal's 365, while also holding the ball more than five minutes longer than the Bears.

With this loss, the Cougars will likely drop out of the AP top 10 next week as they prepare for a home game against Colorado.

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • Cougars suffer first loss of season against Cal, 37-3

    Cougars suffer first loss of season against Cal, 37-3

    Photo: Twitter/ @wsucougfbPhoto: Twitter/ @wsucougfb

    The Cougars struggled against the Bears on Friday, committing a season-high seven turnovers, five of which were interceptions. Quarterback Luke Falk came into the game throwing just two interceptions all season before Friday's game.

    More >>

    The Cougars struggled against the Bears on Friday, committing a season-high seven turnovers, five of which were interceptions. Quarterback Luke Falk came into the game throwing just two interceptions all season before Friday's game.

    More >>

  • Cougars basketball picked to finish last in Pac-12

    Cougars basketball picked to finish last in Pac-12

    The Cougars finished the year 13-18 last season. Photo: Washington State AthleticsThe Cougars finished the year 13-18 last season. Photo: Washington State Athletics

    Pac-12 regular-season play begins on Friday, Dec. 29 and culminates March 7-10 with the 2018 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

    More >>

    Pac-12 regular-season play begins on Friday, Dec. 29 and culminates March 7-10 with the 2018 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

    More >>

  • No. 8 Cougars travel to face Cal Friday night

    No. 8 Cougars travel to face Cal Friday night

    WSU will play their 2nd Friday night game this season. Photo: WSU AthleticsWSU will play their 2nd Friday night game this season. Photo: WSU Athletics

    Washington State is 6-0 for the first time since starting the 2001 season 7-0.

    More >>

    Washington State is 6-0 for the first time since starting the 2001 season 7-0.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.