Cougars suffer first loss of season against Cal, 37-3

No. 8 Washington State (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) suffered their first loss of the season falling to California (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) 37-3 on Friday Night. This win was the Bears' first win in 14 years against a top 10 team.

The Cougars struggled against the Bears on Friday, committing a season-high seven turnovers, five of which were interceptions.

Quarterback Luke Falk came into the game throwing just two interceptions all season before Friday's game. The Cougars committed three turnovers in the first half and a missed field goal.

Cal was just 1-52-1 against top 10 teams since 1978, with their only win coming against No. 3 Southern California in 2003.

Despite the 33-7 loss, the Cougars generated 337 total yards to Cal's 365, while also holding the ball more than five minutes longer than the Bears.

With this loss, the Cougars will likely drop out of the AP top 10 next week as they prepare for a home game against Colorado.