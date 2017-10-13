Delaney Hodgins tabbed Big Sky Conference preseason MVP

By EWU Athletics

OGDEN, Utah – Delaney Hodgins of the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team has been selected as the 2017-18 Big Sky Conference Preseason MVP, as announced on Friday (Oct. 13).



"I'm very happy for Delaney, it's well deserved and what I think will be one of the many accolades she collects this season," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "She's worked hard her entire career and I think it's a great thing."



The senior was tabbed to the All-Big Sky First Team following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season after averaging 17.5 points per game. During her junior season, Hodgins averaged 34.9 minutes, 6.2 rebounds, 17.5 points, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest. She led the team in nearly every category with 579 points, 223 field goals made (.453), 62 three-pointers made and 46 blocks. She finished the season ranked third in the Big Sky in scoring.



Hodgins was as consistent as they came during her junior campaign, as she owned a 14-game double-digit scoring streak and scored in double figures in all but one regular season contest. In addition, she eclipsed 20 points in 11 games, including a career-high 29 points at Utah Valley on Nov. 22. In three seasons, Hodgins has scored in double figures in 82 of 98 games, including 61 of the last 65.



Through 98 career games, in which she has started every single one, Hodgins has totaled 1,428 points for a 14.6 points per game average. The total currently places her fifth on the Eastern Washington all-time scoring list, just 23 points out of fourth and 434 out of first. The current record is held by her older sister, Hayley Hodgins (2013-16), with 1,862 points.



This is the second career preseason accolade for the Pasco, Wash., native as she was tabbed to the Preseason All-Big Sky Team prior to the 2016-17 season. Hodgins helped guide the Eagles to a 19-14 overall record, their third straight season eclipsing at least 19 wins. EWU finished with a 12-6 mark in BSC play, good for fourth in the regular season standings which earned them a first-round bye in the conference tournament. Following an appearance in the Big Sky semifinals, the Eagles advanced to the second round of the Women's Basketball Invitational.



Joining Hodgins on the 2017-18 Preseason Big Sky All-Conference team is Northern Colorado's Savannah Smith, Portland State's Ashley Bolston, Idaho's Mikayla Ferenz and North Dakota's Lexi Klabo.



After the preseason ballots were distributed and prior to the final count, Montana's Kayleigh Valley sustained a season-ending knee injury, resulting in the conference's decision to hold a re-vote for the Preseason MVP, an accolade Valley would have been awarded with.



"I'm also saddened about the news regarding Kayleigh Valley. I know she would've been a great contender for player of the year and is a phenomenal young lady. It's sad to hear that news," added Schuller.



The Eagles have less than a month until the beginning of the 2017-18 season, as they will hold an exhibition against The Master's at Reese Court on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. Admission is complimentary to the public. The campaign officially opens on Friday, Nov. 10 at Fresno State with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m.