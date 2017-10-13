Vandals men's basketball picked to finish 1st in Big Sky

The senior was tabbed to the All-Big Sky First Team following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season after averaging 17.5 points per game. During her junior season.More >>
The senior was tabbed to the All-Big Sky First Team following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season after averaging 17.5 points per game. During her junior season.More >>
The Vandals took 10 of a possible 11 first place votes in the coaches' poll, finishing with 117 points. Weber State was second in the voting with one first place vote and 103 pointsMore >>
The Vandals took 10 of a possible 11 first place votes in the coaches' poll, finishing with 117 points. Weber State was second in the voting with one first place vote and 103 pointsMore >>
Last season, the Eagles stayed true to their fourth-place Preseason Coaches Poll prediction, as they racked up their third-consecutive 19-win season with a 19-14 overall record.More >>
Last season, the Eagles stayed true to their fourth-place Preseason Coaches Poll prediction, as they racked up their third-consecutive 19-win season with a 19-14 overall record.More >>
Led by Big Sky Conference Player of the Year candidate Bogdan Bliznyuk, the Eagles feature a team with size throughout their lineup. Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players to the Eagle roster.More >>
Led by Big Sky Conference Player of the Year candidate Bogdan Bliznyuk, the Eagles feature a team with size throughout their lineup. Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players to the Eagle roster.More >>
The doors will open at 3 pm with season tickets available for pickup on the 63 Court in the Martin Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm. The 2017-18 intro video will be unveiled at 4 pm.More >>
The doors will open at 3 pm with season tickets available for pickup on the 63 Court in the Martin Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm. The 2017-18 intro video will be unveiled at 4 pm.More >>
Pac-12 regular-season play begins on Friday, Dec. 29 and culminates March 7-10 with the 2018 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.More >>
Pac-12 regular-season play begins on Friday, Dec. 29 and culminates March 7-10 with the 2018 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.More >>
Sanders led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago. He topped 20 points 16 times in 32 games, including a 40-point outburst to lead the Vandals past Portland State in early February.More >>
Sanders led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago. He topped 20 points 16 times in 32 games, including a 40-point outburst to lead the Vandals past Portland State in early February.More >>
A two-time co-captain for the Eagles, Bliznyuk was a second-team All-Big Sky and All-District 6 performer last year, and was the league's Freshman of the Year in 2014-15.More >>
A two-time co-captain for the Eagles, Bliznyuk was a second-team All-Big Sky and All-District 6 performer last year, and was the league's Freshman of the Year in 2014-15.More >>
Two of the top teams in the Big Sky Conference in recent years pair off this week when the No. 10/9 Eastern Washington University football team hosts Montana State,More >>
Two of the top teams in the Big Sky Conference in recent years pair off this week when the No. 10/9 Eastern Washington University football team hosts Montana State,More >>
A slow start doomed the Pirates in a 43-23 loss to George Fox last Saturday in the Pine Bowl. The Bruins took a 20-0 lead into halftime and withstood Whitworth's efforts in the second half to earn their first win over the Bucs in four tries.More >>
A slow start doomed the Pirates in a 43-23 loss to George Fox last Saturday in the Pine Bowl. The Bruins took a 20-0 lead into halftime and withstood Whitworth's efforts in the second half to earn their first win over the Bucs in four tries.More >>
The Vandals took 10 of a possible 11 first place votes in the coaches' poll, finishing with 117 points. Weber State was second in the voting with one first place vote and 103 pointsMore >>
The Vandals took 10 of a possible 11 first place votes in the coaches' poll, finishing with 117 points. Weber State was second in the voting with one first place vote and 103 pointsMore >>
Sanders led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago. He topped 20 points 16 times in 32 games, including a 40-point outburst to lead the Vandals past Portland State in early February.More >>
Sanders led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago. He topped 20 points 16 times in 32 games, including a 40-point outburst to lead the Vandals past Portland State in early February.More >>
Idaho has won 9 of its last 13 games and has not suffered back-to-back conference losses since 2015.More >>
Idaho has won 9 of its last 13 games and has not suffered back-to-back conference losses since 2015.More >>
Quarterback Matt Linehan finished the game 13-for-28 for 149 yards, while moving into sole possession of first place on Idaho’s all-time completions list.More >>
Quarterback Matt Linehan finished the game 13-for-28 for 149 yards, while moving into sole possession of first place on Idaho’s all-time completions list.More >>
With its 29-23 double-overtime victory at South Alabama, Idaho started conference play with a win for the first time since 2012.More >>
With its 29-23 double-overtime victory at South Alabama, Idaho started conference play with a win for the first time since 2012.More >>
Isaiah Saunders came up huge in the second overtime to give Idaho (2-2, 1-0) the 29-23 win over South Alabama (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.More >>
Isaiah Saunders came up huge in the second overtime to give Idaho (2-2, 1-0) the 29-23 win over South Alabama (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.More >>
The Vandals are 35-51-1 all-time in conference openers. They are 1-6 in Sun Belt openers, including a 0-3 record since returning to the league in 2014.More >>
The Vandals are 35-51-1 all-time in conference openers. They are 1-6 in Sun Belt openers, including a 0-3 record since returning to the league in 2014.More >>
The Vandals took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter after a 39-yard touchdown from Matt Linehan to Alfonso Onunwor.More >>
The Vandals took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter after a 39-yard touchdown from Matt Linehan to Alfonso Onunwor.More >>
Idaho will play a game coming off a loss for the first time since Nov. 5, 2016. Last week's loss snapped a six-game winning streak, Idaho's longest streak since 1994.More >>
Idaho will play a game coming off a loss for the first time since Nov. 5, 2016. Last week's loss snapped a six-game winning streak, Idaho's longest streak since 1994.More >>
A tough third quarter proved to be too much to overcome as Idaho (1-1) lost at home to UNLV (1-1) on Saturday afternoon, 44-16.More >>
A tough third quarter proved to be too much to overcome as Idaho (1-1) lost at home to UNLV (1-1) on Saturday afternoon, 44-16.More >>