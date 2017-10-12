Idaho's Victor Sanders selected to preseason All-Big Sky team

By Idaho Athletics

OGDEN, Utah – For the second consecutive season Idaho guard Victor Sanders has been recognized by the league's coaches as a Preseason All-Big Sky selection.



Sanders led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago. He topped 20 points 16 times in 32 games, including a 40-point outburst to lead the Vandals past Portland State in early February.



He knocked down 101 3's on the year, the second most in a single season in program history. His 670 points were sixth most in a single season in program history, while his 1,215 career points are 11th best.



Sanders reeled in the accolades last season. He was a First Team All-Big Sky selection, to go along with his preseason recognition. Sanders also took home Big Sky All-Tournament Team honors and NABC First Team All-District 6 accolades.



He also had an interesting offseason, as he declared for the NBA Draft in April before choosing to return for his senior season. Sanders spent time with a number of NBA franchises during the process, working out with some of the best players in the nation.



Joining Sanders is preseason-MVP Tyler Hall of Montana State, as well as Bogdan Bliznyuk (EWU), Ahmaad Rorie (Montana), Geno Crandall (UND) and Jordan Davis (UNCO).



The Vandals return a ton of talent this season, including six seniors. The Idaho senior class is one of the best in the nation, posting the second highest scoring total among all Division I programs.



Check back tomorrow as we release the preseason coaches' and media polls.



Fans can stay up-to-date on all things Idaho men's basketball by following the team on twitter, @VandalHoops.