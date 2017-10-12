EWU's Bogdan Bliznyuk selected to preseason All-Big Sky team

By EWU Athletics

Eastern Washington University senior Bogdan Bliznyuk is among a talented group of six players selected Thursday (Oct. 12) to the preseason All-Big Sky Conference men's basketball team as announced by the league office.



The 6-foot-6 Bliznyuk was joined on the first team by Geno Crandall (North Dakota), Ahmaad Rorie (Montana), Jordan Davis (Northern Colorado), Victor Sanders (Idaho) and Tyler Hall (Montana State), who was selected as the preseason player of the year.



On Friday, the preseason media and coaches polls will be released by the league.



A two-time co-captain for the Eagles, Bliznyuk was a second-team All-Big Sky and All-District 6 performer last year, and was the league's Freshman of the Year in 2014-15. He is formerly from Lutsk, Ukraine, and graduated from Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way, Wash., in 2014.



He has scored 1,428 points in 103 career games, and needs just 375 points to break EWU's all-time mark of 1,803 points set by Venky Jois from 2013-16. The only player in school history with a triple-double, if Bliznyuk plays 25 games he will equal the record of 128 set by his former teammate Felix Von Hofe from 2014-17.



As a junior, Bliznyuk averaged 26.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his last eight games of the season. He ranked in the top 11 in four different statistical categories in the league, ranking fifth in points (20.6 per game), seventh in rebounds (6.5), sixth in assists (4.0) and 11th in free throw percentage (.821).



"He is an experienced, versatile player who will continue to do a little bit of everything for us," said first-year head coach Shantay Legans. "Additionally, he will be a great mentor to the young and talented group of players we have. Bogdan is ready to have his best year as an Eagle yet."



The Eagles began practices for the 2017-18 season on Oct. 2, and officially open the season at home on Nov. 10 against Walla Walla in the debut of Legans' head coaching career. The Eagles then go on the road for 10-straight games, including games against Pac-12 foes Washington on Nov. 12 and Stanford on Nov. 14, before playing three games in Las Vegas.





2017-18 Big Sky Preseason All-Conference Team

Player - Year - Pos. - School - Hometown

MVP - Tyler Hall - Jr. - G - Montana State - Rock Island, Ill.

Bogdan Bliznyuk - Sr. - G/F - Eastern Washington - Lutsk, Ukraine

Geno Crandall - Jr. - G - North Dakota - Minneapolis, Minn.

Jordan Davis - Jr. - G - Northern Colorado - Las Vegas, Nev.

Ahmaad Rorie - Jr. - G - Montana - Tacoma, Wash.

Victor Sanders - Sr. - G - Idaho - Portland, Ore.

