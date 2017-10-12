Zags to host Numerica Fan Fest in the Kennel on Saturday

The senior was tabbed to the All-Big Sky First Team following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season after averaging 17.5 points per game. During her junior season.More >>
The Vandals took 10 of a possible 11 first place votes in the coaches' poll, finishing with 117 points. Weber State was second in the voting with one first place vote and 103 pointsMore >>
Last season, the Eagles stayed true to their fourth-place Preseason Coaches Poll prediction, as they racked up their third-consecutive 19-win season with a 19-14 overall record.More >>
Led by Big Sky Conference Player of the Year candidate Bogdan Bliznyuk, the Eagles feature a team with size throughout their lineup. Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players to the Eagle roster.More >>
The doors will open at 3 pm with season tickets available for pickup on the 63 Court in the Martin Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm. The 2017-18 intro video will be unveiled at 4 pm.More >>
Pac-12 regular-season play begins on Friday, Dec. 29 and culminates March 7-10 with the 2018 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.More >>
Sanders led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago. He topped 20 points 16 times in 32 games, including a 40-point outburst to lead the Vandals past Portland State in early February.More >>
A two-time co-captain for the Eagles, Bliznyuk was a second-team All-Big Sky and All-District 6 performer last year, and was the league's Freshman of the Year in 2014-15.More >>
Two of the top teams in the Big Sky Conference in recent years pair off this week when the No. 10/9 Eastern Washington University football team hosts Montana State,More >>
A slow start doomed the Pirates in a 43-23 loss to George Fox last Saturday in the Pine Bowl. The Bruins took a 20-0 lead into halftime and withstood Whitworth's efforts in the second half to earn their first win over the Bucs in four tries.More >>
The doors will open at 3 pm with season tickets available for pickup on the 63 Court in the Martin Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm. The 2017-18 intro video will be unveiled at 4 pm.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball will unveil its banner from the Final Four at this year’s Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7.More >>
The non-conference slate features eight games inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags face a potential of five teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.More >>
The Bulldogs will cap the first night of play by facing Belmont at 8 pm on November 23. The Zags and the Bruins have never met in program history.More >>
The Zags were supposed to play the Huskies in Spokane, but poor air quality made the move to Seattle necessary.More >>
Gonzaga has seen plenty of success in home tournaments, going 11-4 in such matches over the last four years, claiming two tournament titles in the last three years.More >>
Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, playing in seven games for the Jazz in this year's summer league. Williams-Goss tweeted on Monday his appreciation of the Jazz for giving him an opportunity in training camp, but wanted to further his career overseas.More >>
The Zags (2-0-1) created several chances against Southern Methodist, which is receiving votes and two spots out of the national Top 25. GU outshot the Mustangs, 21-16, with a 10-6 edge in shots on goal.More >>
The Zags finished ninth in the 2017 WCC Preseason Coaches Poll, seven points behind Loyola Marymount for eighth and 12 above San Francisco in 10th.More >>
Gonzaga will host preseason No. 8 BYU from Luger Field in a meeting that will have first-year GU head coach Chris Watkins facing his former school.More >>
