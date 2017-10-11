Vandals look to bounce back against Appalachian State

By Idaho Athletics

Moscow, Idaho | Kibbie Dome

TV: ESPN3

Radio: Vandal Radio Network / GoVandals.com



THE GAME: Idaho hosts Appalachian State Saturday, at the Kibbie Dome. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. PT, and will be available on ESPN3. The Vandals (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) are looking for their first win in the all-time series with the Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0 Sun Belt). Appalachian State leads the series 3-0, winning each of the last three seasons in conference play. The only previous meeting in Moscow was in 2015.



WATCH LIVE: The game will be available on ESPN3. Trey Bender will handle play-by-play with Jay Taylor providing analysis.

ESPN3 – ESPN.com/Watch or the ESPN App



LISTEN: Dennis Patchin is in his third season as the radio voice of the Vandals. Patchin will call play-by-play alongside Vandal legend Ryan Phillips, who will provide color commentary. The game can be heard on the Vandal Radio Network and online at GoVandals.com. Find stations on the network HERE.



ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE: The Mountaineers feature the Sun Belt's reigning offensive and defensive players of the week. Running back Jalin Moore rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns, while defensive back Clifton Duck picked off three passes to help Appalachian State beat New Mexico State 45-31 Saturday, and move to 2-0 in conference play.



BOUNCE BACK: Idaho has won 9 of its last 13 games and has not suffered back-to-back conference losses since 2015, losing three straight including a Nov. 14 home game against Appalachian State. Idaho has not lost consecutive home games since 2014, suffering league losses to South Alabama and Texas State.



LIVING IN THE BACKFIELD: The Vandal defense leads the Sun Belt and rank 15th nationally with three sacks per game. Idaho recorded seven sacks against Louisiana (Oct. 7), the Vandals' most in a single game since 1999, when they tallied eight against Nevada (Nov. 6). The seven sacks are tied for seventh most in a game in the country this season. Senior Leonard Hazewood is tied for 12th in the country, averaging 0.9 sacks per game. Idaho is second in the Sun Belt and 32nd nationally, averaging seven tackles for loss per game.



NO FLY ZONE: Idaho's pass defense ranks among the nation's best. The Vandals are allowing 163.8 yards per game through the air, the top mark in the Sun Belt and No. 14 in the country. Idaho has held three of its five opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards, and has allowed just three touchdown passes this season. The Vandals have given up just three "explosive plays" (30+ yards) in the passing game this year.



COFFEY COMING THROUGH: Freshman kicker Cade Coffey has won Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice in the past three weeks and is establishing himself as one of the top kickers and punters in the conference. Coffey is 7-for-8 on field goal attempts this season, making his last six. He ranks among the Sun Belt leaders in field goal percentage (1st; .875), field goals made per game (2nd; 1.4) and punt average (1st; 46.4 yards). His punt average ranks No. 7 nationally.



GROUND GAME STRONG: Aaron Duckworth (87.8 yards per game) and Isaiah Saunders (58.6 ypg) are combining for 146.4 yards per game this season, the most by any duo in the Sun Belt this season. Duckworth ranks third in the league, while Saunders checks in at 10th. Idaho and Georgia Southern are the only two schools with multiple players in the top 10 of the league for rushing yards per game.



DOING IT ALL: As Idaho's starting running back and primary kickoff returner and a capable receiver out of the backfield, Aaron Duckworth is averaging 150.2 all-purpose yards per game. Duckworth's per-game average leads the Sun Belt and is good for No. 12 in the country. His 87.8 rushing yards per contest rank No. 3 in the Sun Belt and 38th nationally.