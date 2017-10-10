United States to miss World Cup for first time since 1986

The United States has been eliminated from 2018 World Cup contention after falling to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1, ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at the World Cup.More >>
Penn State moved up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Washington State and Auburn jumped into the top 10 for the first time this season after six ranked teams lost this past weekend. Alabama and Clemson still hold the top spots.More >>
The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
Included are three Spokane Chiefs prospects, including Jack Finley (British Columbia), Reed Jacobson (Saskatchewan) and Alex Von Sprecken (Saskatchewan).More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored with less than three seconds left in regulation for a dramatic 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Wednesday night.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs have six former players represented on opening night rosters around the NHL on Wednesday night, including 2016-17 team MVP Kailer Yamamoto.More >>
Former Washington State Cougar lineman Riley Sorenson beat cancer again. If you're not familiar with Sorenson's story, in the span of a year, Sorenson lost both parents at separate times, fought testicular cancer one time before, recovering in time to play his senior season. Sorenson announced in June that his cancer had returned.More >>
(AP) - Alabama's big win over Mississippi didn't keep Clemson from cutting into its lead in The Associated Press college football poll. The defending national champion Tigers more than doubled their number of first-place votes after their 31-17 win over then-No. 12 Virginia Tech.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs picked up their first loss of the season in their home opener on Saturday night at Spokane Arena, 2-1 to the visiting Kootenay ICE.More >>
Gage Gubrud threw two touchdown passes and had a third receiving, all in the first quarter, and Eastern Washington went on to defeat Sacramento State 52-31 on Saturday.More >>
