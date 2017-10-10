United States to miss World Cup for first time since 1986

The United States has been eliminated from 2018 World Cup contention after falling to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1, ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at the World Cup.

The United States only needed a tie against Trinidad and Tobago in order to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Trinidad and Tobago came into this game having lost seven straight games and winless in nine straight games. The defeat, combined with Honduras' 3-2 win over Mexico and Panama's 2-1 victory over Costa Rica, dropped the Americans from third place to fifth place in the CONCACAF standings.

The United States has not missed a World Cup since 1986 and will now have to wait until 2022 to play on soccer's biggest stage.