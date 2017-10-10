Huskies look to keep undefeated season alive against Sun Devils

By UW Athletics

THE GAME: The Washington football team (6-0 overall, 3-0 Pac-12) travels to face Arizona State (2-3, 1-1) in a 7:45 p.m., ESPN game Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium. The Huskies enter the game having won nine straight road games and will be playing their third (of only four) conference road games this season, leaving them four more home games. Washington is ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 and No. 4 in the coaches' poll this week. Following the ASU game, the Dawgs have a bye week before playing host to UCLA on Oct. 28.