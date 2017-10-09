Press Pass Pullman: Week Six - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Press Pass Pullman: Week Six

Posted:
by Lindsay Joy, SWX Anchor/Reporter
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach explains exactly how the College Football Playoff can be expanded to 16 or even 64 teams. Coach Leach also talks about late kickoff times, Gary Andersen, and Tom Petty. Luke Falk also stops by to talk about the Cougars upcoming matchup with Cal, and how Washington State is handling success during their undefeated season so far.

