No. 11 WSU beats Oregon for third straight year, 33-10 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

No. 11 WSU beats Oregon for third straight year, 33-10

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Photo: Twitter/ @wsucougfb Photo: Twitter/ @wsucougfb

The No. 11 Washington State Cougars came away with a 33-10 victory over the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, marking the third straight year the Cougars beat the Ducks.

WSU quarterback Luke Falk threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, moving past former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota  for second-most pass touchdowns in Pac-12 history (108); eight shy of record held by Matt Barkley.

The Cougars (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) were coming off an upset victory over the No. 5 USC Trojans last week and will look to be ranked in the AP top-ten for the first time since 2003.

Next Up: The Cougars will take on the California Bears next Friday on the road, before coming back to Pullman to play the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 21.

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • No. 11 WSU beats Oregon for third straight year, 33-10

    No. 11 WSU beats Oregon for third straight year, 33-10

    Photo: Twitter/ @wsucougfbPhoto: Twitter/ @wsucougfb

    WSU quarterback Luke Falk threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, moving past former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota  for second-most pass touchdowns in Pac-12 history (108); eight shy of record held by Matt Barkley.

    More >>

    WSU quarterback Luke Falk threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, moving past former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota  for second-most pass touchdowns in Pac-12 history (108); eight shy of record held by Matt Barkley.

    More >>

  • Two WSU football players arrested for shoplifting

    Two WSU football players arrested for shoplifting

    According to a team's spokesman, Webb and White Jr. are no longer with the team.According to a team's spokesman, Webb and White Jr. are no longer with the team.

    Pullman police officers say 18-year-old Zaire Webb and 18-year-old Anthony White Jr. tried to steal $250 worth of merchandise. The two players allegedly went through the Walmart checkout without paying for all their items.

    More >>

    Pullman police officers say 18-year-old Zaire Webb and 18-year-old Anthony White Jr. tried to steal $250 worth of merchandise. The two players allegedly went through the Walmart checkout without paying for all their items.

    More >>

  • Cougars start road slate against Oregon

    Cougars start road slate against Oregon

    No. 11 WSU looks to move to 6-0 this season. Photo: Washington State AthleticsNo. 11 WSU looks to move to 6-0 this season. Photo: Washington State Athletics

    Oregon leads the all-time series 47-40-7 but the Cougars have claimed the last two meetings including a 51-33 victory in Pullman last season.

    More >>

    Oregon leads the all-time series 47-40-7 but the Cougars have claimed the last two meetings including a 51-33 victory in Pullman last season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.