No. 11 WSU beats Oregon for third straight year, 33-10

The No. 11 Washington State Cougars came away with a 33-10 victory over the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, marking the third straight year the Cougars beat the Ducks.

WSU quarterback Luke Falk threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, moving past former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota for second-most pass touchdowns in Pac-12 history (108); eight shy of record held by Matt Barkley.

The Cougars (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) were coming off an upset victory over the No. 5 USC Trojans last week and will look to be ranked in the AP top-ten for the first time since 2003.

Next Up: The Cougars will take on the California Bears next Friday on the road, before coming back to Pullman to play the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 21.