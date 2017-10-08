No. 10 Eagles rally past Aggies for 41-38 win

WSU quarterback Luke Falk threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, moving past former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota for second-most pass touchdowns in Pac-12 history (108); eight shy of record held by Matt Barkley.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football team rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter by scoring 21 points in the period and went on to spoil the upset hopes of UC Davis with a heart-stopping 41-38 victory over the Aggies.
Visiting George Fox jumped to a 20-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 43-23 win over 22nd-ranked Whitworth in a Northwest Conference football game on Saturday afternoon in the Pine Bowl.
Quarterback Matt Linehan finished the game 13-for-28 for 149 yards, while moving into sole possession of first place on Idaho's all-time completions list.
Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.
With its 29-23 double-overtime victory at South Alabama, Idaho started conference play with a win for the first time since 2012.
Pullman police officers say 18-year-old Zaire Webb and 18-year-old Anthony White Jr. tried to steal $250 worth of merchandise. The two players allegedly went through the Walmart checkout without paying for all their items.
Whitworth University will host George Fox University in a Northwest Conference football contest on Saturday at 1:00 pm.
Oregon leads the all-time series 47-40-7 but the Cougars have claimed the last two meetings including a 51-33 victory in Pullman last season.
The top two offenses in the Big Sky Conference will square off when the 10th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team plays at UC Davis and new Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins this Saturday.
Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.
The top two offenses in the Big Sky Conference will square off when the 10th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team plays at UC Davis and new Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins this Saturday.
"It's a great team win," said Eastern head coach Aaron Best, whose team improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the league.
The No. 8/9 EWU football team will play its Big Sky Conference home opener on Saturday (Sept. 30) when the Jody Sears and Paul Wulff coached Sacramento State Hornets visit for a 1:35 p.m. game at "The Inferno."
A school-record 549-yard passing performance – both as a team and by Gubrud – helped EWU extend its Big Sky Conference winning streak to nine games last week.
The 11th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team scored 42 second-half points to rally from a 24-6 halftime deficit and opened the 2017 Big Sky Conference season with a 48-41 victory over Montana.
The Eagles are 10-1 since 2012 against its rivals from the Treasure State – UM and Montana State. However, EWU's last venture to Missoula yielded a 57-16 thumping at the hands of the Griz.
The Eastern Washington University football team found a little history on the school's first ever venture to New York. With EWU's defense registering a school-record 10 sacks and the offense piling up 650 total yards, the No. 12 Eagles defeated Fordham of the Patriot League Saturday.
After a pair of close games that got away from them after halftime, the No. 12 Eagles travel to New York City this Saturday (Sept. 16) for a game versus Fordham of the Patriot League.
